Did Spider-Man actor James Franco have sex with students? Here's what we know about the same. For his role in the movie 127 Hours, he was nominated for an Academy Award for best actor.

Oscar-nominated star James Franco has revealed that he has slept with students from an acting school that he ran previously. He revealed that he was addicted to sex and had been working on changing his behaviour.

In excerpts from The Jess Cagle Podcast, the actor said that he did sleep with students, and that was wrong. He said that he did not start school for sexual purposes. He supposes at the time his thinking was if it's consensual, okay,

On the other side, the actor even spoke about the sexual misconduct that was levelled against him years back. In an article published by The Los Angeles Times the Pineapple Express actor, had said that he was accused of sexually improper conduct four of whom were his acting students.

There was also an alleged victim named Sarah Tither-Kaplan, who had told Good Morning America that Franco had abused his power by exploiting the non-celebrity women he worked with under the guise of giving them opportunities. Reportedly, Franco'sl lawyer had disputed all the allegations and had made an agreement with Tither-Kaplan and Toni Gaal who were two of his former acting students. They had got a sexual complaint against the actor back in 2019. According to court records, the Los Angeles Superior Court had said that the actor had agreed to pay USD 2,235,000 in the settlement.

Franco had said that In 2018, there were some complaints about him and an article about him, and at that moment, he had thought to be quiet. " I'm gonna be, I'm gonna pause.' Did not seem like the right time to say anything", he told SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Podcast.The actor had also confronted that he was recovering from substance abuse and had to deal with what were also related to addiction. There are various sides to the story.

