Tom Holland expresses gratitude to his Spider-Man: No Way Home stunt doubles, check post

Hollywood actor Tom Holland took up to his Instagram story to express gratitude towards his Spider-Man: No Way Home stunt doubles. While the 25-year-old actor was posing for the shot, one could see two of his images and all three of them were seen wearing similar costumes during the photo shoot. Tom's post arrived after it was revealed that his movie Spider-Man: No Way Home has seen the second-largest domestic opening day ever despite the pandemic going on.

The actor had written a sweet caption for his post that read, "Without these legends this movie wouldn't be half as good". Further he thanked the 'lads' for their hard work and dedication. From Luke's crash into the stairs to Greg's falling through the floor to the actor stubbing his little toe on the glider. It's been an adventure for the actor. He even said, "Love you lads".

On the other side as per a report in Daily Mail, Spider-Man: No Way Home has seen the biggest opening in December. The movie has proven to be one of the most successful movies that was released during the global pandemic. On Tom's personal front, the actor has revealed that he has been dating co-star Zendaya for four years and has said that their relationship is going stronger. But he had also said that he had a crush on another star before he dated Zendaya.



During an interview with W Magazine, Tom revealed that his very first celebrity crush was Harry Potter star, Emma Watson. The actor recalled an extraordinary moment he had with Emma and also had revealed the reason for being attracted towards her. The actor had said that, "My first celebrity crush would have been Emma Watson in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire when she wears that pink dress. I remember when I saw that film that was mind-blowing for me."