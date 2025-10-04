Comedian Samay Raina's latest ad with RJ Mahvash has sparked buzz online, with fans speculating it includes subtle digs at Yuzvendra Chahal’s ex-wife Dhanashree Verma. Chahal’s playful reaction only fueled the drama.

Comedian Samay Raina has created quite a buzz on social media with a recent advertisement featuring RJ Mahvash, who is rumoured to be dating cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. Although the video doesn’t explicitly mention Chahal’s ex-wife, Dhanashree Verma, viewers quickly noticed a number of subtle hints that seem to refer to her recent allegations against the cricketer, made on the reality show Rise and Fall.

Hints at Dhanashree Verma’s Allegations?

In the ad, RJ Mahvash mentions her favourite letter is “M,” to which Samay cleverly replies, “Mera hai U, Z (Yuzvi),” indirectly referencing Yuzvendra Chahal. When asked about how his life has been, Samay comments, “Beech mein bas Rise and Fall ho gaya tha mera, but ab sab sahi hai. Pehle 2 mahine mein it was an issue,” which many interpreted as a nod to Dhanashree’s claim that Chahal was unfaithful within two months of their marriage.

The playful digs continue as Samay quizzes Mahvash, “What’s half of 8 crore?” She responds with “4 crore,” hinting at the widely speculated ₹4.75 crore alimony settlement. He then jokes about starting a podcast, a clear reference to Dhanashree’s media ventures, before revealing a T-shirt with the slogan “Be Your Own Sugar Daddy,” famously worn by Chahal after their divorce.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s Light-Hearted Response

The ad quickly went viral after Samay posted it on social media with the caption, “Podcast karne mai fatt gayi @rj.mahvash?!” Yuzvendra Chahal seemed to enjoy the humor, as seen in a screenshot shared by Samay showing the cricketer laughing during a video call. Chahal’s witty comeback read, “Be ready for one more case @maisamayhoon #4cr,” accompanied by laughing emojis, indicating he’s taking the jokes in good spirits.