Dhanashree Verma’s recent comments on Rise & Fall have sparked rumours about Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash, leaving fans wondering if she just confirmed the relationship and hinted at past cheating.

A clip from the reality show Rise & Fall featuring choreographer and influencer Dhanashree Verma is making waves online. In a candid conversation with co-contestant Arbaz Patel, Dhanashree appeared to touch upon the swirling rumours about her ex-husband, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, and RJ Mahvash. Her cryptic responses and emotional tone have led fans to believe she subtly confirmed the relationship, and possibly hinted at betrayal.

Viral Clip Sparks Cheating Rumours

In the now-viral video circulated on Reddit, Arbaz tells Dhanashree, “Abhi jiske saath hai, main usko bohot acche se jaanta hoon,” referring to Chahal’s alleged new partner. Rather than deny it, Dhanashree responds, “Chodo, mujhe unki baat nahi karni.” Arbaz continues, hinting at past cheating allegations, which Dhanashree doesn’t deny but instead says, “Main bataungi na ek ek point toh...,” implying that there’s more to the story she hasn’t shared yet.

Fans React: “Spill the Tea!”

Dhanashree’s reaction is being seen by many fans as a quiet confirmation of the long-rumoured relationship between Chahal and RJ Mahvash. Some even speculated that Chahal may have cheated, citing past sightings of him with Mahvash before the divorce was public.

One Reddit user commented, “She should seriously expose him.” Another added, “It’s always easier to blame women. Imagine the outrage if Dhanashree stepped out with someone else.”

Mixed Response from Viewers

While many viewers sympathize with Dhanashree’s emotional journey, others have expressed frustration with her recurring narrative on Rise & Fall. Some believe she avoids specifics, often speaking vaguely, which leaves room for speculation. Critics argue she continues to portray herself as a victim without fully addressing what went wrong.