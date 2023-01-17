KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty wedding: Cricketer's Pali Hill residence lights up for festivities

Indian cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty's wedding preparations are underway. Here's a look at how the wicketkeeper-batter's residence in Mumbai's Pali Hill got decked up for the grand function.

Cricket and Bollywood fans are gearing up for another big-fat wedding, as KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty reportedly get set to tie the knot on January 23. And the preparations for the high-profile wedding are underway in full swing.

Although there is no official confirmation of the couple's wedding, decorations with hanging lights at India's wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul's residence in Mumbai's Pali Hill hints that the private ceremony will likely take place on the rumoured date.

Sandhu Palace, where the couple is expected to live after their wedding, is decorated with hanging yellow lights, as paps and onlookers get a glimpse of the lavish preparations.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's wedding is reportedly to take place on January 23, which is expected to be a three-day affair starting January 21. According to reports, the pre-wedding celebrations will occur at Athiya Shetty's father, Suniel Shetty's home in Khandala.

