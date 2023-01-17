Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty wedding: Cricketer's Pali Hill residence lights up for festivities

    First Published Jan 17, 2023, 9:00 PM IST

    Indian cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty's wedding preparations are underway. Here's a look at how the wicketkeeper-batter's residence in Mumbai's Pali Hill got decked up for the grand function.

    Image Credit: Varinder Chawla (L); KL Rahul Instagram (R)

    Cricket and Bollywood fans are gearing up for another big-fat wedding, as KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty reportedly get set to tie the knot on January 23. And the preparations for the high-profile wedding are underway in full swing.

    Also read: Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul Wedding Update: Check out where Suniel Shetty’s daughter is getting married (VIDEO)

    Image Credit: Varinder Chawla

    Although there is no official confirmation of the couple's wedding, decorations with hanging lights at India's wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul's residence in Mumbai's Pali Hill hints that the private ceremony will likely take place on the rumoured date.

    Image Credit: Varinder Chawla

    Sandhu Palace, where the couple is expected to live after their wedding, is decorated with hanging yellow lights, as paps and onlookers get a glimpse of the lavish preparations.

    Also read: Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul to Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra- 7 Bollywood weddings that we can expect in 2023

    Image Credit: Varinder Chawla

    KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's wedding is reportedly to take place on January 23, which is expected to be a three-day affair starting January 21. According to reports, the pre-wedding celebrations will occur at Athiya Shetty's father, Suniel Shetty's home in Khandala.

    Image Credit: Varinder Chawla

    "It is an extremely close-knit family affair. Only friends and family members will be a part of the wedding. It's most likely that you may not see many industry peeps," Hindustan Times quoted a source saying. The source stated, "Athiya's closest female friends, such as actor Akansha Ranjan will be a part of this."

    Also read: Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul wedding: Get ready for a big-grand wedding; invites are all ready to be distributed

