Netflix to acquire Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi's wedding footage rights? Here's what we know

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's lavish wedding in Italy on November 1, 2023, has sparked excitement, with Netflix reportedly acquiring streaming rights for Rs 8 crore. The dreamy event featured Tollywood celebrities, but an official confirmation is pending. Their love story began in June 2023, culminating in a star-studded wedding, making it a significant industry event

On November 1, 2023, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi celebrated their union with a grand wedding ceremony in the picturesque region of Tuscany, Italy. This fairytale wedding brought together the couple's close family and friends, including renowned Tollywood celebrities.

In an exciting development, it has been reported that the streaming giant Netflix has acquired the exclusive rights to showcase the couple's wedding video. The deal is said to be valued at an astonishing Rs 8 crore, marking an extraordinary sum for such streaming rights. However, it's worth noting that neither Netflix nor the couple has officially confirmed this news.

This revelation has sent ripples of anticipation among fans, who are eagerly awaiting a glimpse of the magical wedding. Netflix has previously ventured into similar deals, acquiring wedding video rights for celebrities such as Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan. In the case of the latter, the deal may be facing complications due to a breach of contract or is currently in a state of uncertainty.

Another recent development in the realm of celebrity weddings is Hansika Motwani's announcement of her wedding documentary, "Love Shaadi Drama," chronicling her wedding to Sohael Kathuriya. This documentary was streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. Hansika, known for her role in "Singam 3," tied the knot with her boyfriend, Sohael Kathuriya, in a lavish ceremony at Jaipur's Mundota Fort and Palace on December 4.

The fate of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding video on Netflix remains to be seen. Nevertheless, the widespread reports have ignited significant excitement and interest among people eagerly awaiting the opportunity to witness the couple's special day.

Going back in time, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's love story began years before their enchanting wedding. The couple got engaged in June 2023, marking the next step in their journey of love. On November 1, 2023, they exchanged vows in a romantic ceremony, surrounded by their cherished family and friends.

The wedding was nothing short of opulent, complete with all the traditional grandeur and modern glamour. Varun Tej donned a stunning cream-gold sherwani, exquisitely designed by the renowned Manish Malhotra, while Lavanya Tripathi looked resplendent in a Kanchipuram saree, also crafted by the same designer. The couple's impeccable styling was masterminded by the talented duo of Ashwin Mawle and Hasan Khan.

The star-studded guest list included some of Tollywood's biggest names, such as Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, and Allu Arjun. The couple's grand wedding reception was held in Hyderabad on November 5, 2023, further solidifying their status as a celebrated couple in the entertainment industry.