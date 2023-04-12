Did Juhi Chawla's family reject Salman Khan's wedding proposal? Know more

Juhi Chawla and Salman Khan both began their careers in Bollywood simultaneously. However, they never shared screen space together. But why? Know more about this.

Recently, a video of Salman Khan discussing how Juhi Chawla's father rejected his marriage proposal for her went viral. Khan described his admiration for Juhi in the video clip. The actress from the hit movie, 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak' (1988) has now responded to the trending video. She had also spoken openly about turning down a role in a film with him since, when the offer came her way, he wasn't "The Salman Khan."

Recently, Juhi mocked Khan's marriage proposal in an interview with a media house. In one of his interviews, Khan described Chawla as an "adorable girl." He said, "She's a very sweet, adorable girl. I toh asked her father if you let her get married to me. He refused." Chawla, too, spoke to a media house about his decision to back out of a movie where he was set to play the lead opposite of her.

She said in an interview, "Back in the day, when I had just started in my career, and when Salman was not THE Salman Khan, a film had come my way that had him as the lead actor. In fact, I didn't know anyone properly back then – not him, not Aamir (Khan) or anyone else in the industry. Incidentally, I couldn't do the film because of some issue."

Juhi Chawla and Salman Khan both began their careers in Bollywood virtually simultaneously. Khan debuted in the Hindi cinema industry with the 1988 film 'Biwi Ho To Aisi', while the actress made hers with the 1988 film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. Salman and Juhi, however, never appeared together on screen during their respective careers, except for Khan's cameo in Juhi's movie Deewana Mastana' (1997), which also starred Anil Kapoor and Govinda.

Chalwa also said, "And to this day, he doesn't leave one chance to remind me of it! 'You didn't do the film with me,' he keeps saying. We hardly worked on films together, but we did a lot of stage shows. He had a cameo in Deewana Mastana."

Juhi currently appears on the big screen infrequently. She last appeared with Rishi Kapoor in the 2022 movie 'Sharmaji Namkeen'. Khan, on the other hand, still plays the principal role in movies. He is anticipating the debut of his upcoming film, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. The movie is set to hit theatres on April 21.