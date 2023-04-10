Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar reveals his 'baby' Jacqueline Fernandez's 'love' for 'Easter eggs' in new letter

    In a new love letter, Sukesh Chandrasekhar wished his 'baby' Jacqueline Fernandez a Happy Easter and described details on her love for 'Easter eggs'. Read on to know more.

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar reveals his 'baby' Jacqueline Fernandez's 'love' for 'Easter eggs' in new letter vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Apr 10, 2023, 9:19 AM IST

    Jacqueline Fernandez has been in the headlines and grabbed all the limelight in the past for all the wrong reasons after her name came up in the Sukesh Chandrasekhar Rs 200 crore extortion case. 

    As per the earlier reports, Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli, Chahatt Khanna, Sophia Singh, and Arusha Patil met Sukesh in the Tihar Jail of Delhi via his associate Pinky Irani. The conman got accused of extorting Rs 200 crore from the wife of a former Fortis promoter. Sukesh, who is in Mandoli jail, has wished Jacqueline ‘Happy Easter’ and wrote a new love letter again.

    ALSO READ: Sonam Bajwa RACY Photos: Punjabi actress elevates heat on Instagram with sizzling outfits; see pics

    Sukesh letter to Jacqueline read, "Baby. I wish you a very Happy Easter! It's one of your favourite festivals in the year and your love for Easter eggs. I miss having those with you. I miss seeing that pretty child in you breaking the egg and having the candies inside them. Do you have any idea how pretty and beautiful you are, baby? There is no one as pretty as you on this planet. My bunny rabbit, I love you, my baby. You and me forever come what may, mine forever. Baby, this phase is going to be over for good. All are going to see. But, baby I promise the world to you, come what may."

    Recently, Jacqueline appeared before Patiala House Court in Delhi and made shocking revelations. She revealed, "He introduced himself as the owner of Sun TV and claimed J Jayalalitha was his aunt. Chandrasekhar said he was a big fan and said I should do films in South India too, and as the owner of Sun TV, they had many projects lined up. We should try to work together in South Indian movies."

    ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut takes sly dig at Karan Johar's old confession clip; calls him 'Chacha Chaudhary'

    Last Updated Apr 10, 2023, 9:19 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jehangir Taimur Inaaya celebrate Easter with family Kareena Kapoor shares pictures AHA

    Jehangir, Taimur, Inaaya celebrate Easter with family, Kareena Kapoor shares pictures

    ECI seizes Rs 39 lakh worth silverware belonging to producer Boney Kapoor: Reports AHA

    ECI seizes Rs 39 lakh worth silverware belonging to producer Boney Kapoor: Reports

    Uorfi Javed reveals she was physically abused, beaten by father, says 'I tried committing suicide'

    Urfi Javed reveals she was physically abused, beaten by father, says ‘I tried committing suicide’

    Are Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan expecting their first child? Know why they visited fertility clinic AHA

    Are Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan expecting their first child? Know why they visited fertility clinic

    Krushna Abhishek on his public fallout with Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja AHA

    Krushna Abhishek on his public fallout with Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja

    Recent Stories

    Officers appointed through UPSC are dacoits Union Minister Bisheswar Tudu lands in controversy

    'Officers appointed through UPSC are dacoits...' Union Minister Bisheswar Tudu lands in controversy

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions Know how your week will be from April 10 to April 16 2023 gcw

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from April 10 to April 16, 2023

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading Predictions from April 10 to April 16 2023 gcw

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions from April 10 to April 16, 2023

    Love relationship marriage horoscope Check predictions from April 10 to April 16 2023 gcw

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from April 10 to April 16, 2023

    Daily Horoscope for April 10 2023 Taurus Aquarius Leo Virgo Cancer Sagittarius Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for April 10, 2023: Be careful Sagittarius, Capricorn; good day for Aquarius

    Recent Videos

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon