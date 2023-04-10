Sukesh Chandrasekhar reveals his 'baby' Jacqueline Fernandez's 'love' for 'Easter eggs' in new letter

In a new love letter, Sukesh Chandrasekhar wished his 'baby' Jacqueline Fernandez a Happy Easter and described details on her love for 'Easter eggs'. Read on to know more.

Jacqueline Fernandez has been in the headlines and grabbed all the limelight in the past for all the wrong reasons after her name came up in the Sukesh Chandrasekhar Rs 200 crore extortion case.

As per the earlier reports, Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli, Chahatt Khanna, Sophia Singh, and Arusha Patil met Sukesh in the Tihar Jail of Delhi via his associate Pinky Irani. The conman got accused of extorting Rs 200 crore from the wife of a former Fortis promoter. Sukesh, who is in Mandoli jail, has wished Jacqueline ‘Happy Easter’ and wrote a new love letter again.

Sukesh letter to Jacqueline read, "Baby. I wish you a very Happy Easter! It's one of your favourite festivals in the year and your love for Easter eggs. I miss having those with you. I miss seeing that pretty child in you breaking the egg and having the candies inside them. Do you have any idea how pretty and beautiful you are, baby? There is no one as pretty as you on this planet. My bunny rabbit, I love you, my baby. You and me forever come what may, mine forever. Baby, this phase is going to be over for good. All are going to see. But, baby I promise the world to you, come what may."

Recently, Jacqueline appeared before Patiala House Court in Delhi and made shocking revelations. She revealed, "He introduced himself as the owner of Sun TV and claimed J Jayalalitha was his aunt. Chandrasekhar said he was a big fan and said I should do films in South India too, and as the owner of Sun TV, they had many projects lined up. We should try to work together in South Indian movies."

