    AR Rahman's team reaches out to people via E-mail who were denied entry at Chennai concert

    Through email, AR Rahman's team apologised for any trouble they may have caused. A surprise has also been promised.
     

    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 13, 2023, 1:29 PM IST

    After his event was criticised for poor management, AR Rahman has been the target of criticism for the previous two days. Many people thought that he and ACTC Events were tone-deaf in their reactions, despite the fact that they both apologised and promised refunds. Rahman's staff is already getting in touch with people who were turned away despite having legitimate tickets. They are currently apologising in-depth in emails sent to followers.

    AR Rahman collaborated with ACTC Events on his "Marakuma Nenjam" concert. On September 10, the function was held in Chennai's Adityaram Palace. Poor crowd management was blamed on Rahman and ACTC Events. Women were allegedly molested, children were evicted, elderly individuals were hurt, and some fans who had tickets were denied entry to the arena. Rahman urged followers to contact his staff and discuss the inconvenience they encountered in a post on X (previously Twitter).

    After the show, Rahman faced a lot of criticism. Rahman and Khatija, his daughters, defended him on social media. In his interview with The Hindu, he said, "We will face this and fix it, because every soul is important to me. I told my son (AR Ameen) this: anything that we do in partnership, people do not look at the partnership, they look at us. The partnerships might disappear, but we will remain. I now have to think beyond just the musical aspects of a concert. We will, hopefully, not let this happen ever again." Actor Karthi, singers Haricharan and Rakshitha, composer Yuvan Shankar Raja, and actor Khushbu all supported AR Rahman.

    Last Updated Sep 13, 2023, 1:29 PM IST
