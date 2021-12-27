Did Brad Pitt feel suicidal after separation from Angelina Jolie? Read details here

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were the ‘IT’ couples in the days when they were together. Their fans fondly gave them the nickname of ‘Brangelina’. After dating for several years, the two actors got married in the year 2014. But a couple of years later, in 2016, they filed for their divorce which was finalised three years later, in 2019.

At present, the couple is embroiled in a legal battle for custody of their six children. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have often made headlines for numerous reasons. Now, fresh reports suggest that Brad Pitt reportedly faced emotional abuse from his ex-wife that made him feel suicidal.

According to a news report, Brad Pitt has apparently been waiting long for forgiveness from Angelina for things that happened between them. Later, the ‘Once Upon A Time in Hollywood’ actor, Brad Pitt, had told his fans that he was not suicidal after he parted ways from his former star wife, Angelina Jolie. In 2017, Brad Pitt told Associated Press that he was not suicidal. He said that there is a lot of love and beauty in the world, adding that “it is just life”.

Angelina Jolie recently opened up on her split with Brad Pitt. She said that it was not an easy decision to part ways with the father of her children. She also said that the process of their divorce was a traumatic experience for her that has broken her.

Adding more, Angelina Jolie said that even if a few people know about what happens in one’s life, including the struggles, hurt and sacrifices one goes through, a person has to make peace with things, irrespective of what is happening around them. Angelina also said that she wants the family to heal from the separation and that she hopes Brad Pitt moves forward in life.