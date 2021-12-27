  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did Brad Pitt feel suicidal after separation from Angelina Jolie? Read details here

    Soon after his separation from Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s mental health had was affected, reportedly.

    Did Brad Pitt feel suicidal after separation from Angelina Jolie? Read details here drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 27, 2021, 7:32 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were the ‘IT’ couples in the days when they were together. Their fans fondly gave them the nickname of ‘Brangelina’. After dating for several years, the two actors got married in the year 2014. But a couple of years later, in 2016, they filed for their divorce which was finalised three years later, in 2019.

    At present, the couple is embroiled in a legal battle for custody of their six children. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have often made headlines for numerous reasons. Now, fresh reports suggest that Brad Pitt reportedly faced emotional abuse from his ex-wife that made him feel suicidal.

    ALSO READ: Do you know what Brad Pitt has to say about Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's jodi?

    According to a news report, Brad Pitt has apparently been waiting long for forgiveness from Angelina for things that happened between them. Later, the ‘Once Upon A Time in Hollywood’ actor, Brad Pitt, had told his fans that he was not suicidal after he parted ways from his former star wife, Angelina Jolie. In 2017, Brad Pitt told Associated Press that he was not suicidal. He said that there is a lot of love and beauty in the world, adding that “it is just life”.

    ALSO READ: Hollywood’s Brad Pitt talks of his dating rumours post split with Angelina Jolie

    Angelina Jolie recently opened up on her split with Brad Pitt. She said that it was not an easy decision to part ways with the father of her children. She also said that the process of their divorce was a traumatic experience for her that has broken her. 

    Adding more, Angelina Jolie said that even if a few people know about what happens in one’s life, including the struggles, hurt and sacrifices one goes through, a person has to make peace with things, irrespective of what is happening around them. Angelina also said that she wants the family to heal from the separation and that she hopes Brad Pitt moves forward in life.

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2021, 7:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu swimsuit pics from her Goa vacation will make you miss the beaches see pics drb

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s swimsuit pics from her Goa vacation will make you miss the beaches; see pics

    Vivian Dsena-Vahbiz Dorabjee announce separation, details inside SCJ

    Vivian Dsena-Vahbiz Dorabjee announce separation, details inside

    Spider Man No Way Home becomes first film to cross $1 billion mark at global box office since pandemic drb

    Spider-Man: No Way Home becomes first film to cross $1 billion mark at global box office since pandemic

    Katrina Kaif wishes Salman Khan on his birthday here is what she said drb

    Katrina Kaif wishes Salman Khan on his birthday; here’s what she said

    After Salman Khan's snake bite, international singer Maeta bit on the face by a snake (WATCH) RCB

    After Salman Khan's snake bite, international singer Maeta bit on the face by a snake (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    5G services to be rolled out in India several cities in 2022 gcw

    5G services to be rolled out in India's several cities in 2022; is your city in it?

    Fact check Missionaries of Charity requested SBI to freeze bank accounts, says MHA

    Fact-check: Missionaries of Charity requested SBI to freeze bank accounts, says MHA

    Health Ministry issues guidelines for COVID vaccination of children 15 18 years 60 with comorbidities gcw

    Health Ministry issues guidelines for COVID vaccination of children 15-18 years, 60+ with comorbidities

    From Yami Gautam to Selena Gomez, Emma Stone, 6 actresses that spoke boldly about their skin problems drb

    From Yami Gautam to Selena Gomez, Emma Stone, 6 actresses that spoke boldly about their skin problems

    Omicron in India Election Commission urges Centre to speed up vaccination drive in poll bound states gcw

    Omicron in India: Election Commission urges Centre to speed up vaccination drive in poll-bound states

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Mumbai City: MCFC will continue to adapt and develop its style - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: "MCFC will continue to adapt and develop its style" - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 41): Kerala Blasters, Jamshedpur FC play out 1-1 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 41): Kerala Blasters, Jamshedpur FC play out 1-1 draw

    Video Icon
    Watch Hindu groups stop Christmas event in Karnataka, ask Christian school to put up Lord Shiva photo-ycb

    Watch: Hindu groups stop Christmas event in Karnataka, ask Christian school to put up Lord Shiva photo

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC: KBFC has to stay together with the force to continue - Ivan Vukomanovic on JFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC has to stay together with the force to continue - Ivan Vukomanovic on JFC clash

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 40): Odisha FC holds FC Goa 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 40): Odisha FC holds FC Goa 1-1

    Video Icon