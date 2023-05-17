Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did Anne Hathaway IGNORE Priyanka Chopra at BVLGARI Venice Event? Watch VIRAL video

    Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, who is also a brand ambassador of the jewellery company, BVLGARI joined Anne Hathaway and Zendaya at a BVLGARI event in Venice, grabbed eyeballs of social media users for this reasons; check out 

    Priyanka Chopra, Anne Hathaway and Zendaya made their way to Venice for a special BVLGARI event. While clips of all three foreign stars from the evening are trending on social media, one video clip featuring Priyanka and Anne has gotten the most attention on Reddit. Priyanka, Anne, and Zendaya are posing together on the red carpet in the video.

    A Reddit member saw that Anne was the one who welcomed Zendaya instead of Priyanka on the red carpet. But everyone pointed out that Priyanka’s body language appeared as though she was preparing for a hug but stopped herself. A description of the video was posted online, “Why didn’t Anne greet PC? She then stepped into the side with Zendaya.. Am I reading too much into it?"

    Why didn't Anne greet PC? She then stepped into the side with Zendaya..
    by u/random157885 in BollyBlindsNGossip

    Many followers and fans chimed in with their opinions on the topic. The 'snub' was only spotted by a select handful, but several attendees speculated that the two actors knew each other beforehand. “They must have met before. There are videos of them chatting and laughing. No goss here," a user wrote. “This one’s reaching. Theres a video of them posing together and laughing about something… although its true that Anne didnt post anything for PC the last time, I guess we will just have to wait and watch," added another.

    However, a third user said, “Bruh, to everyone saying ‘oh they must’ve greeted each other before,’ look at the video. Pc goes in for a hug but is ignored, then just looks away in awkwardness."

    While everything was happening, Priyanka's attention was drawn to her stunning scarlet dress. The actress from The Citadel attended the event wearing an off-the-shoulder crop top with a figure-hugging gown skirt. She took her outfit to the next level by adding a dramatic red lip. She wore her hair loose and accessorised with a bold necklace.
     

