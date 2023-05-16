Entertainment
My Daughter Joined A Cult focuses on victims of Swami Nithyananda. From my daughter joined a cult to money mafia, 7 riveting Indian true crime docu-series on OTT.
Docu-series studies the fascination of a serial killer who left three beheaded corpses and letters outside Tihar Jail.
India was jolted when on June 30, 2018, eleven family members committed suicide.
It revolves around the disappearance of an affluent heiress in Bangalore who is in the clutches of a charismatic godman.
It is about Talwar's family involved in a famous unsolved double murder case in Noida.
Docu-series delves into the biggest white-collar crimes in India, from Telgi Scam to Mehul Choksi fiasco.
It revisits the defence operation put into motion to neutralise the 26/11 Mumbai attack terrorists.