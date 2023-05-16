Entertainment

7 Riveting Indian true crime docu-series on OTT

My Daughter Joined A Cult focuses on victims of Swami Nithyananda. From my daughter joined a cult to money mafia, 7 riveting Indian true crime docu-series on OTT.

Image credits: Image: Show posters

Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi

Docu-series studies the fascination of a serial killer who left three beheaded corpses and letters outside Tihar Jail.

House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths

India was jolted when on June 30, 2018, eleven family members committed suicide.

Dancing on the grave

It revolves around the disappearance of an affluent heiress in Bangalore who is in the clutches of a charismatic godman.

The Talwars: Behind Closed Doors

It is about Talwar's family involved in a famous unsolved double murder case in Noida.

Money mafia

Docu-series delves into the biggest white-collar crimes in India, from Telgi Scam to Mehul Choksi fiasco.

Operation black tornado

It revisits the defence operation put into motion to neutralise the 26/11 Mumbai attack terrorists.

