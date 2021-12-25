  • Facebook
    Did Alia Bhatt want to show Gangubai Kathiawadi to Ranbir Kapoor but was denied by Sanjay Leela Bhansali?

    Alia Bhatt is busy promoting her movie RRR, which has been directed by  SS Rajamouli. Alia will also be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi that has been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. 
       

    Alia Bhatt is busy promoting her movie RRR, which has been directed by  SS Rajamouli. The diva shall also be making a special appearance in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15 with her co-stars. Alia will also be seen in  Gangubai Kathiawadi that has been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. 

    Reportedly, the actress was very interested in showing her performance in  Gangubai Kathiawadi to her beloved Ranbir Kapoor. But reportedly, Sanjay Leela Bhansali did not allow her to do the same as he had a no pre-screening rule which he had also implied when he was directing Ranbir and Sonam Kapoor's Sawariya movie.      

    A source close to Bollywood said that "Alia is very proud of what she has achieved in Gangubai Kathiawadi. She has moved away completely from her comfort zone to play a coldblooded mean murderous nasty woman. Bhansali's team thinks she will win a National award for her performance. Alia is eager to show the film to her loved ones. But its looks like she will have to wait until the film's release on February 18, 2022." 

    On Christmas eve, Alia Bhatt was seen waiting for boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor as the duo had headed to Alia's sisters home for Christmas celebration. Going by the photos, it looks like they had a close-knit function and the family was seen enjoying to the fullest. In the photo, Alia was seen wearing a red tube dress while her sister Shaheen looked amazing in a green dress.

    In one picture, the mother and the daughter were seen sharing a cute smile as the camera captured them. Ranbir's mother, Neetu Kapoor, was also present at the bash. To talk about Ranbir and Alia's personal life, news about their marriage surfaced online. As per reports, the couple is all set to get married in 2022. Although, there has not been any official confirmation related to the same.

