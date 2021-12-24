83 audience review: Ranveer Singh adds feather to his cap, check how fans reacted

Did Ranveer Singh's 83 to manage to live till audiences expectations? Ranveer Singh has stepped into the shoes of Kapil Dev, and here's what audiences feel of the same.

In a nation where cricket is seen as a religion, Ranveer Singh's 83 has managed to live till that expectation. Kabir Khan's 83 documents the world cup win of 1983 and Ranveer is seen stepping into the shoes of Kapil Dev. The movie needs no introduction when it comes to the plotline. The film is made engaging because it talks about the hidden gems and showcases personal anecdotes from the team players. 83 shows the entire cast that played the final against West Indies on June 25, 1983.

Ranveer leads the team as a captain and gets a lot of support from the cast members who also gave fantastic performances. From Kapil's banter with their team coach PR Man Singh, essayed by Pankaj Tripathi or his tough moments with Sunil Gavaskar (Tahir Raj Bhasin), every scene shows what the players went through to come out of their fears and dodge every ball.

The director showcases the emotions of every player. It is those moments from the life of the players that make the movie very engaging to watch. Like Krishnamachari Srikkanth Jiiva had a sense of humour where to expect a cheer, Balwinder Sandhu's, aka Ammy Virk, having a personal loss before the big match. Deepika Padukone, who plays Ranveer's wife Romi, also has a powerful role.

The movie has a lot of moments that have been very personal. Pankaj Tripathi has some of the best lines in the movie which received seetis form the audineces. If you are a lover of cinema, then 83 will make you very emotional. It is a movie that swells your heart with pride and is one of the finest movies that you would surely not like to miss on. Now take a look at how audiences have also loved the movie right here.

