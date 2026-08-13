Rajkummar Rao's upcoming biopic 'Prahaar', based on public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, has been rescheduled for an October 16 release. The film, directed by Avinash Arun, will focus on the trial of 26/11 terrorist Ajmal Kasab.

Rajkummar Rao's upcoming biopic on public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam titled 'Prahaar' has got a new release date. Maddock Films announced the new release date on its Instagram handle on Thursday. The film is now scheduled to release on October 16. The film was earlier slated to release on August 7.

The movie is directed by Avinash Arun, known for 'Paatal Lok' and 'Three of Us'. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner. "PRAHAAR - The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, in cinemas 16th October 2026," wrote Maddock Films. https://www.instagram.com/p/Db-Ld9VIAKs/

About 'Prahaar'

The official teaser of 'Prahaar' was released in June, offering the first glimpse of Rajkummar Rao in a powerful transformation as celebrated Indian public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. The teaser introduces viewers to a tense and investigative world, built around a wall covered with case files, photographs and notes linked to "Terror in Mumbai: City Under Siege."

The visuals focus on the pursuit of truth and justice, while highlighting the long-awaited resolution surrounding the hanging of Ajmal Kasab. Rajkummar Rao steps into the role of Nikam, the prosecutor known for handling several high-profile cases. However, 'Prahaar' places significant emphasis on the trial of Ajmal Kasab, the lone surviving terrorist involved in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The teaser positions the case as a battle beyond the courtroom, underscored by the line: "Killing Kasab was easy, proving who sent him was war."

The project also features Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikander Kher in key roles.

Rajkummar Rao's Transformation for the Role

One of the major talking points surrounding the film is Rao's physical transformation. To portray Nikam, the actor gained approximately 9-10 kilograms and adopted a heavier build, stubble, glasses and a commanding grasp of Marathi.

Other Upcoming Projects

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao will also be seen in the biopic of former cricketer Sourav Ganguly, which is titled 'Dada - The Sourav Ganguly Story.' The film is slated to release in theatres on May 14, 2027. (ANI)