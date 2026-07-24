Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol said the Centre acted swiftly after the NEET-UG leak by arresting the accused, ordering a CBI probe, and conducting a re-exam to ensure the admission process was not delayed for lakhs of students.

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol said the Centre had acted swiftly after the NEET-UG paper leak by arresting the accused, ordering a CBI probe through a Special Investigation Team (SIT), conducting the re-examination within 37 days, and ensuring that the admission process was not delayed for lakhs of students.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, Mohol said the government's priority was to safeguard the future of students while ensuring strict action against those responsible for the examination irregularities.

Details of Action Taken

"After the NEET paper leak, 13 people who were involved were arrested from different parts of the country and they have been jailed. It was decided to have an SIT of CBI and through that, all investigations are being done. Right after the paper leak, the exam was cancelled and within just 37 days, the re-NEET exam was held. Within 25 days, the results were declared and the admissions have begun," Mohol said.

He said the Centre had ensured that the interests of students were protected alongside stringent legal action.

"On one hand, stringent action was taken against the culprits and, on the other hand, a system was made to ensure that lakhs of students do not suffer. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again said that the future and dreams of the students of the country are our first priority. The government gives this the highest priority. No other matter is more important for us than the future of the youth of the country," he said.

Engagement with Opposition and Protestors

Mohol added that the cases would be tried in fast-track courts and reiterated that the government stood firmly with students. Referring to the ongoing protests over the examination controversy, he said Union Health Minister JP Nadda had appealed to the Opposition to allow Parliament to function while raising the issue in the House.

"If this is discussed in Parliament, JP Nadda has urged the Opposition to let the session continue and say whatever they have to in the House, and we will respond. JP Nadda has initiated dialogue with students who are protesting at Jantar Mantar. I hope that an agreement will be reached at the earliest and the protest will not continue for very long. The government is looking at students' demands in a positive manner," he said.

Responding to allegations regarding police action against protesting students, Mohol said the matter was under investigation. "SIT through CBI has been formed. This will be analysed and investigated, CCTV footage has been recovered. Based on the report that comes after investigation, the truth will come out. Action will certainly be taken against the culprits," he said.

The minister also slammed the Congress for its protest near the Prime Minister's residence, alleging that the Opposition was disrupting Parliament instead of participating in a debate. "Never before in the country had such an incident happened when a responsible politician and party workers protest outside the Prime Minister's residence. I condemn what Rahul Gandhi did. JP Nadda repeatedly urged Rahul Gandhi that if he has to speak in the interest of students and their future, let Parliament function. We will hear him and also respond. But Rahul Gandhi is not doing that. They do not let the House function and create a ruckus because they do not want to hear anything. I think they have nothing to do with the students, their future and this exam," Mohol said.

Govt in Talks with Protesting Groups

Meanwhile, after a nearly two-hour meeting with Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, representatives of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) claimed that the government had sought time till Saturday afternoon to deliberate on their demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

CJP National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said the government had also expressed in-principle approval for two other demands, compensation for the families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide and withdrawal of FIRs and legal cases against protesting students. JP Nadda later confirmed that another round of discussions with the CJP representatives would be held on Saturday after the government completed internal consultations on the demands and reform proposals submitted by the group.

The developments come after climate activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike following a written assurance from the Union government regarding reforms in the competitive examination system. (ANI)