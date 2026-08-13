Actor Arun Vijay has teamed up with director M Muthaiah for a rural drama titled 'Irulan'. The makers released the first-look motion poster, showing Arun in a rustic look. The film also stars Mirnaa, Samuthirakani, and John Kokken in key roles.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 13 (ANI): Actor Arun Vijay has teamed up with director M Muthaiah for an upcoming rural drama titled 'Irulan'. The makers have released the first-look motion poster of the film.

Arun Vijay shared the first-look motion poster of the film on Wednesday. The promo introduces Arun in a rustic look, promising a rural drama in quintessential Muthaiya fashion. The film also stars Mirnaa, Samuthirakani, and John Kokken in pivotal roles.

"Presenting the first look motion poster of my next titled 'IRULAN' for you'll," wrote Arun Vijay.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arun Vijay (@arunvijayno1)

With music scored by Ghibran Vaibodha, the film has cinematography by Gopinath and editing by R Kalaivanan. Shanmugavel Pandian produces the film under the Nethaji Productions banner.

Arun Vijay's Recent Work

Arun Vijay was last seen in the 2025 action film 'Retta Thala'. The film is directed by Kris Thirukumaran, written by Logan and produced by Bobby Balachandran under his BTG Universal banner. The movie starred Arun Vijay in a dual role alongside Siddhi Idnani, Tanya Ravichandran, Yogesh Samy, Hareesh Peradi, John Vijay and Balaji Murugadoss in supporting roles. It follows two identical men whose lives intersect through crime, deception, and shifting identities. It was released in theatres last year.

Director M Muthaiah's Last Film

As for M Muthaiah, the director's last work was Rambo. It starred Abhirami in the lead role. The story revolved around a ruthless education empire heir and a compassionate orphanage worker who clash when a woman reveals the heir's hidden past, leading to a violent confrontation. It was released in October last year. (ANI)