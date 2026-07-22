Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra has debunked media reports about the theatrical re-release of his 2009 film '3 Idiots' on September 4. His production house issued a statement calling the claims 'false and factually incorrect'.

'False and Factually Incorrect': Vidhu Vinod Chopra on '3 Idiots' Re-Release

Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra refuted the alleged media reports claiming the re-release of 3 Idiots in theatres on September 4. Vidhu Vinod Chopra shared an announcement through his production house, Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films, stating that the media reports "claiming that 3 Idiots will be re-released on 4th September, Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films would like to clarify that these reports are false and factually incorrect."

He wrote on his Instagram handle, "With reference to recent media reports claiming that 3 Idiots will be re-released on 4th September, Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films would like to clarify that these reports are false and factually incorrect."

The '12th Fail' director also urged the fans and media to only rely on the "verified channels" for such announcements. "We request members of the media and fans to rely solely on official announcements made through Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films' verified channels. We urge media publications to refrain from publishing or circulating unverified information," wrote Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

About the 2009 Blockbuster

'3 Idiots' is a Hindi film written, edited and directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The film starred Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan and Sharman Joshi in the title roles, while Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani, Mona Singh and Omi Vaidya play supporting roles.

The film presented a satirical drama on the education system of India through a story of three students at an Indian engineering college and is a satire about the intrinsic paternalism under the Indian education system. It was released in 2009.

According to media reports, the sequel of the film is currently in the making. (ANI)