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Janhvi Kapoor to Ayesha Khan: 6 Celebs Who Slammed Papparazzi For Invasion of Privacy
Janhvi Kapoor to Ayesha Khan, Bollywood stars are finally speaking up about intrusive paparazzi behaviour, calling out uncomfortable moments and stressing the need for respect, consent, and basic dignity
Janhvi Kapoor Raises Concern Over Objectification
Janhvi Kapoor recently revealed that she directly spoke to paparazzi about how actresses are often photographed in uncomfortable and inappropriate ways. She highlighted how zooming into specific body parts feels invasive and non-consensual. More importantly, she pointed out that such practices reflect poorly on the photographers themselves, urging them to act responsibly and respectfully.
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Ayesha Khan Calls Out Disrespect on the Spot
At a red-carpet event, Ayesha Khan didn’t just smile and move on when a photographer made her uncomfortable—she stopped right there and addressed it. Visibly annoyed, she made it clear that such behaviour isn’t acceptable and that respect goes both ways. The moment quickly went viral, with many praising her for not brushing it aside.
Zareen Khan Shuts Down Invasive Angles
Zareen Khan handled an awkward situation in the most direct way. When she noticed photographers trying to get low-angle shots that focused on her body instead of her face, she immediately turned and told them to look at her properly. She has also spoken out against online trends that zoom into body parts, calling them distasteful and disrespectful.
Mrunal Thakur Advocates for Personal Boundaries
Mrunal Thakur has been quite open about her experiences with paparazzi. She recalled having honest conversations with them about how their camera angles often make her uncomfortable. Even after dressing modestly, she said the focus doesn’t always feel right. While she respects their profession, she also made it clear that there has to be a line that shouldn’t be crossed.
Anushka Sharma
During a match involving Virat Kohli, cameras zoomed in on their daughter despite repeated requests to keep her away from the spotlight. Anushka Sharma didn’t stay silent—she later shared her disappointment, pointing out that a child’s privacy should be respected, no matter how public their parents’ lives are.
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