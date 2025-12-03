Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, arrives with an Adults Only certificate after CBFC-mandated cuts and tweaks. Packed with intense action and grand visuals, the film releases on December 5, 2025, as the first part of a larger saga

Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh’s highly awaited film, has officially been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification with an Adults Only (A) rating. After screening Aditya Dhar’s action-heavy drama, the CBFC recommended a handful of modifications before approving it for release.

The board reportedly asked the makers to alter a minister’s name in a more subtle way, mute an abusive word, and trim down certain violent sequences. They were also instructed to insert anti-drug disclaimers in select scenes. Additional music and a few extra visuals have been incorporated into the end credits as part of the final cut.

Following these changes, the film now runs for 214 minutes, which is roughly 3 hours and 34 minutes.

CBFC Clarification On Concerns By Major Mohit Sharma's Family

Earlier in the day, the CBFC issued a clarification in response to concerns raised by the family of Major Mohit Sharma, an Ashoka Chakra and Sena Medal awardee. The board emphasised that Dhurandhar does not draw from Major Sharma’s life in any manner. It further stated that the film is purely fictional and therefore does not require review by Indian Army officials prior to release.

Headlined by Ranveer Singh with Sara Arjun playing a key role, Dhurandhar is already being described as one of the most violent films to emerge from Indian cinema. Viewers who have caught early glimpses are praising its large-scale, Hollywood-style visual ambition. The cast also includes Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, and R. Madhavan in significant roles.

Although the makers have not yet confirmed it publicly, industry chatter suggests that Dhurandhar has been planned as a two-part story. Reports claim that the film releasing on December 5 will serve as the first chapter, ending at a crucial turning point that will lead into the second installment slated for release in the first half of 2026. A source speaking to Bollywood Hungama indicated that the narrative is designed to continue seamlessly into part two.

Dhurandhar is set to arrive in theatres on December 5, 2025.