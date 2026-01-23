The teaser for Rocking Star Yash's movie 'Toxic' has created a worldwide sensation. However, 'Dhurandhar-2', the sequel to the thousand-crore grosser 'Dhurandhar', is on the same path and is set to break 'Toxic's' record with its teaser.

Nothing has created as much buzz in the film world as the Toxic teaser. Since its release, many have predicted that Toxic will storm the box office. But wait, the Dhurandhar team says, "We are in this race too. Just watch our teaser, and you'll know everything." So, will the Dhurandhar teaser surpass the Toxic teaser? Let's find out.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Dhurandhar Challenges the Toxic Teaser!

It's known that Rocking Star Yash's movie Toxic is hitting screens on March 19. Dhurandhar-2 is also releasing on the same day. The first Dhurandhar movie earned a thousand crores, and its sequel is set to give Toxic a tough fight. To counter the Dhurandhar hype, Yash released the Toxic teaser, spreading its craze worldwide. But now, the Dhurandhar-2 teaser is ready to counter it.

Dhurandhar Teaser Censored. A Counter to Toxic!

The teaser for the Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar movie is ready. It has been censored and received an 'A' certificate. The reason is the heavy action sequences and raw content in the film. The Toxic teaser was similar, and those who saw it were amazed. However, some in B-town are claiming that the Dhurandhar teaser will be a notch above Toxic's.

Toxic Teaser Hits 9 Crore Views!

It has been 13 days since the Toxic teaser was released. In this short time, the teaser has garnered 93 million views, meaning more than 9 crore people have watched it. Now, the Dhurandhar teaser seems to have its eyes on breaking that record. However, the release date for the Dhurandhar teaser has not been set yet. Yash's previous film, KGF-2, grossed 1,250 crores. On the other hand, Dhurandhar also earned 1,300 crores. So, a big war between the thousand-crore giants is fixed for March 19.

Film Bureau, Asianet Suvarna News.