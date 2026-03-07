- Home
Dhurandhar 2 Trailer OUT: Ranveer Singh Returns in a Darker, Bigger Spy Thriller (WATCH)
Dhurandhar 2 Trailer OUT: The buzz around Dhurandhar 2 has intensified after release of second trailer. Packed with high-stakes espionage, emotional drama and massive action set pieces, the sequel promises to take the spy saga to a much bigger stake
Dhurandhar 2 trailer promises a bigger and darker chapter
The much-awaited second trailer of Dhurandhar 2 has finally arrived, and fans are already buzzing with excitement. Released on March 7, 2026 at 11:01 am, the trailer gives a powerful glimpse into the next phase of the high-octane spy franchise.
From explosive action sequences to intense emotional moments, the visuals suggest that the sequel will be far grander than the original film. Ranveer Singh returns in a powerful dual identity, and the story appears to dive deeper into the mystery surrounding his character.
The trailer hints at deeper conspiracies, new enemies and larger missions that expand the scale of the Dhurandhar universe. With gripping background music, fast-paced editing and dramatic visuals, the film looks set to deliver an even more thrilling cinematic experience.
How the first Dhurandhar became a massive blockbuster
The original Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, quickly became one of the biggest action films of the year. Directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller combined geopolitics, espionage and emotional storytelling into a gripping narrative.
The story followed an undercover Indian intelligence operation aimed at dismantling a dangerous terror network. Ranveer Singh played a young man from Punjab who was recruited for a risky mission and sent deep inside Karachi’s criminal and political circles under the identity of Hamza Ali Mazari.
Over time, he gained the trust of a powerful Baloch gang leader, eventually executing a daring plan to eliminate him. The film drew loose inspiration from real South Asian geopolitical tensions and past terror incidents, which added a sense of realism to the narrative.
With a runtime exceeding three hours, the film also stood out as one of the longest Indian films ever made. Its large ensemble cast, international locations and strong performances helped it achieve massive success at the box office in India as well as overseas markets.
What Dhurandhar 2 could reveal about the larger conspiracy
The ending of the first film left audiences with a major cliffhanger. After completing the mission, the protagonist discovers a confidential diary containing a far more dangerous list of targets connected to a wider intelligence operation.
Dhurandhar 2 is expected to pick up directly from that moment. The new trailer suggests that the sequel will explore how Jaskirat Singh Rangi transformed into the undercover identity of Hamza Ali Mazari and what the next stage of Mission Dhurandhar truly involves.
The story may also expand the role of intelligence director Ajay Sanyal, who appears to guide and train the protagonist in advanced espionage tactics. Meanwhile, the power struggle in Karachi following the death of the previous crime boss could trigger new conflicts among criminal networks and intelligence agencies.
With higher stakes, deeper political intrigue and more personal battles for its central characters, Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge is shaping up to be an even more intense chapter in the spy saga. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19, 2026 in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.
