The much-awaited second trailer of Dhurandhar 2 has finally arrived, and fans are already buzzing with excitement. Released on March 7, 2026 at 11:01 am, the trailer gives a powerful glimpse into the next phase of the high-octane spy franchise.

From explosive action sequences to intense emotional moments, the visuals suggest that the sequel will be far grander than the original film. Ranveer Singh returns in a powerful dual identity, and the story appears to dive deeper into the mystery surrounding his character.

The trailer hints at deeper conspiracies, new enemies and larger missions that expand the scale of the Dhurandhar universe. With gripping background music, fast-paced editing and dramatic visuals, the film looks set to deliver an even more thrilling cinematic experience.