Dharmendra was hospitalised in Breach Candy; here's what happened

After being sent to the hospital with a muscle strain in his back, veteran actor Dharmendra has returned home. Dharmendra was hospitalised in Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital while purportedly filming for Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

On Sunday, the actor revealed that he was released from the hospital and is now healing. He announced his return home in a video on Twitter, thanking his fans and followers for their "well wishes" and "blessings."

Dharmendra said that he had a "large muscle strain in the back" in the video "He was then admitted to the hospital. "So don't be concerned." I'm going to be more cautious now "In the video, he adds. He also asked his followers not to believe the rumours about his health.

On the work front, Dharmendra will appear in the sequel to Apne, which was released in 2007. He will reconnect with his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol for the film. Karan Deol, his grandson, will also appear in the film. Aside from that, Dharmendra is filming Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which is now in production. Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi also act in the film. It will be released in theatres in February 2023.

