Dharmendra posing with Aamir, his son Azad Rao Khan makes fans ecstatic; Know details

Legendary actor Dharmendra and his son, bollywood actor Bobby Deol posed with superstar Aamir Khan and his younger son Azad Rao Khan for some lovely pictures, which have won the hearts of his fans on social media.

Dharmendra, the legendary bollywood star and maverick actor, made a grand comeback to the silver screen after a long gap with the recently released blockbuster Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The veteran actor played the role of Kanwal Lund, the grandfather of the titular character Rocky Randhawa played by Ranveer Singh, in the Karan Johar directorial. As per the latest reports, Dharmendra is now gearing up to be active in films again, with some promising projects in his kitty. Meanwhile, the senior superstar is winning the internet with his recent pictures with Aamir Khan.

Recently, the Sholay actor took to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle and shared a few lovely pictures with the Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan. As per the reports, Dharmendra and his youngest son, senior actor Bobby Deol recently met Khan and spent quality time with him. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor got accompanied by Azad Rao Khan, his younger son. "Aai… Bahut hi pyaare mulaaqaat ….Aamir aur uske pyare bete ke saath… Yaadon ki Baaraat (It was lovely meeting Aamir and his lovely son. Procession of Memories)", wrote the legendary actor, who shared his pictures with Aamir, Azad, and Bobby on his Twitter handle.

Aamir Khan and his son's pictures with Dharmendra and Bobby Deol are winning the hearts of netizens and fans on the internet. The netizens are totally in love with the photos. They expressed their curiosity over the reason behind their meeting. The cinephiles expressed their wish and desire to watch the legend and Mr Perfectionist in a film together very soon.

Recently, according to reports from a leading entertainment portal, Dharmendra will play a pivotal role in Dinesh Vijay's upcoming untitled romantic comedy, which stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. As per the latest updates, the legend is essaying the role of Shahid's grandfather in the project, which is currently in the final stages of its filming.

