Bigg Boss OTT 2: Are Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan about to be neighbours soon?

Elvish Yadav opens up on his equation with Abhishek Malhan and clarifies all is well between the two. He also spilt beans about him and Abhishek becoming neighbours soon, which made the #ElvishArmy and Bigg Boss fans piqued and excited for this reunion outside the house in real life as well.

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 winner is eminent YouTuber star Elvish Yadav. Many refer to his win as the first time ever in the entire history of a popular and controversial reality show since he is the first wildcard contestant to win the show. Elvish Yadav's win in Bigg Boss OTT 2 is inspiring and unmissable. Bigg Boss OTT season 2 has come to a complete full circle and the end with Elvish Yadav, a wild card entry, taking the trophy home. The roller coaster of a journey, which began on June 17, 2023, saw several funny, emotional, and dramatic moments that hooked the fans to the screen. As the winner of this season got announced by global icon and host Salman Khan, fans, celebrities and audiences hailed and cheered for him on social media.

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 attracted the eyeballs and attention of fans and audiences by showing them the real and raw sides of noted celebrities locked in the house as participants. Another Youtube star made his entry into the house. Yes, you heard it right. Elvish Yadav entered Biggboss OTT 2 house as a wildcard contestant on July 12, 2023, and from then till the finale week, he won the hearts of audiences, his #ElvishArmy, fans and Bigg Boss lovers with his unseen and unfiltered side on the show.

Towards the end of the show, their friendship got tested when Abhishek alleged that team of Elvish was doing negative PR against him, to his knowledge. Elvish confessed that he got hurt by this false blame put by Abhishek on him. In a recent interview, he clarified that even after this incident and episode in the show, now outside the Bigg Boss house, their friendship is as tight-knit as ever.

In an interview with a leading entertainment portal, Elvish got asked about the comparisons between him and Abhishek and whether their bond developed any cracks towards the end of the show. He said, "Nahi, not at all. Dosti balki aur gehri ho rahi thi ki jab ek doosre ko samajhte hain ki tu jeete ya main jeetoon, toh ek hi baat hai. Toh, koi dosti main takrar nahi hai. Dost, balki padosi soon. Bhaichara banega rahega always. (Our friendship has become stronger after realizing it is the same whether he wins or I win. Not just friends, but we will be neighbours soon. We will always be brothers)."

Abhishek Malhan, who placed second on the show, was hospitalized before the finale due to viral fever. While he did make an appearance during the finale episode, he had to rush back to the hospital after the show. He shared a video from the hospital to thank his fans for supporting him during his two-month-journey on Salman Khan-hosted reality OTT show. He also apologized to them for letting them down and not lifting the trophy. Toward the end of the video, Abhishek congratulated Elvish for emerging as the winner.

