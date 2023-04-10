Dhanush announces new project with Karnan director Mari Selvaraj, know more

Mari Selvaraj and Dhanush will collaborate for an upcoming Tamil film, the actor tweeted. Check out how fans are reacting to this announcement by ushering in their excitement and love.

In a yet-to-be-titled Tamil project, actor Dhanush, who was most recently seen in the Tamil-Telugu bilingual film Vaathi, will rejoin with director Mari Selvaraj. This will be the actor's first production in seven years. Fans hailed it as the "greatest reunion" after Dhanush announced it on Twitter. "A prestigious project which is special for so many reasons. Om Namashivaya @mari_selvaraj@wunderbarfilms @zeestudiossouth (sic),” Dhanush tweeted.

Previously, Dhanush and Mari Selvaraj collaborated in the Tamil action drama Karnan (2021). Dhanush referred to the reunion in his tweet as a noteworthy enterprise for a variety of reasons.

Also Read: Kamaal R Khan roasts Bollywood for 'only knowing to copy'; know more

HOW DID FANS REACT? It did not take minutes for ardent fans to express their excitement over the reunion of Dhanush and Mari. Several referred to it as the reunion of ‘best duo’.

Wunderbar Films, a production company run by Dhanush, primarily produced his movies. His final project as a producer was the Balaji Mohan-helmed Tamil film Maari 2, which came out in 2018. This will be his fifteenth production endeavour.

WORK FRONT: Dhanush is currently preoccupied with the filming of his next Captain Miller in Tamil. This is his first project with director Arun Matheswaran. For this movie, Dhanush has been sporting long hair, a big beard, and a moustache. A recent glimpse of Dhanush's appearance tremendously delighted his followers, who showered him with loving emoticons Captain Miller was the caption Dhanush used when posting the image. Dhanush has long hair, a big beard, and a moustache as seen in the photo. He is also seen to be sporting sunglasses.

Vaathi, Dhanush's most recent release, earned over 100 crore at the box office throughout its theatrical run. In the movie, which is set in the 1990s, Dhanush plays a professor who changes things by the manner he teaches. The film, which was directed by Venky Atluri, was concurrently released in Tamil and Telugu. The Telugu version's title was SIR whereas the Tamil version's was Vaathi.

Also Read: In Pics: Shehnaaz Gill looks sizzling hot in red couture outfit; see photos

SEXY PHOTOS: Nia Sharma's beauty shots are too hot to handle, netizens go crazy!