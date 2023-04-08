Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kamaal R Khan roasts Bollywood for 'only knowing to copy'; know more

    In a recent tweet on Twitter, the renowned film critic Kamaal R Khan has taken a sly dig at 'Bollywood' collectively for only knowing how to copy from other language films. Know more details.

    Kamaal R Khan is one such film critic who is making his way to the headlines for targeting the industry and mocking the Bollywood stars almost daily. But nonetheless, netizens and social media users often love his reviews and honest opinions regarding film or actor performances on Twitter.

    After slandering and criticizing the Ajay Devgn starrer Hindi remake film Bholaa for being a flop and dud that failed to create any impact at the box office even after impressive performances, this time around, Kamaal R Khan aka KRK, has taken a sly dig at the entire industry.

    In his new tweet, KRK clearly reveals how Bollywood has a disease of always copying from other films and making remakes of classic cult films in other languages. He shared how, nowadays, all the audiences and fans are literally done and dusted by watching constant Hindi remakes of South or foreign language films in Hindi. He added that the industry lost the talent of making genuine original films. He said that because of always making remakes, actors unwillingly even have to agree to be in those films.

    Taking to his official Twitter handle, Kamaal R Khan wrote a tweet that took an indirect yet subtle potshot at the entire Bollywood industry. His tweet read, "Bollywood people know to copy only, So if the actors would not agree to do remakes. Then how will Bollywood survive? Copywood people are not that much intelligent that they can make an original film. So Bollywood is in big problem right now."

    "Yes, it is! It is high time to unite Indian cinema," a fan said. "Copywood has been fooling The audience for Century now," another adds.

