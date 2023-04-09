Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY PHOTOS: Nia Sharma's beauty shots are too hot to handle, netizens go crazy!

    First Published Apr 9, 2023, 4:31 PM IST

    Her Instagram bio reads: Let’s get to the point, Please. Pretty. True, she is prettiness personified! The Jamai Raja actress raised the temperature with the titillating and attractive snapshots she recently posted on her social media feed. Have a look!

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Nia Sharma/Instagram

    Nia looks stunning in a black saree with gold embellishments and a chic low-cut top with a plunging neckline. She completed her outfits with silver statement earrings as accessories.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Nia Sharma/Instagram

    Contrasting her classic black saree with cascading brown hair, she posed for the shutterbugs, showing off her perfect curves!

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Nia Sharma/Instagram

    She paired a classic white mini skirt with a bodycon top, sleek silver chain, stylish shades and white boots, looking sexy as ever. 

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Nia Sharma/Instagram

    Sunshine falls on Nia's flawless skin as she flaunts her cleavage with might and pride, acing the look with minimal and nude make-up. 

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Nia Sharma/Instagram

    Adding a tinge of colour to the white sexy outfit, Sharma looked dapper as she posed for the shutterbugs in a seductive manner.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Uorfi Javed reveals she was physically abused, beaten by father, says 'I tried committing suicide'

    Urfi Javed reveals she was physically abused, beaten by father, says ‘I tried committing suicide’

    Are Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan expecting their first child? Know why they visited fertility clinic AHA

    Are Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan expecting their first child? Know why they visited fertility clinic

    Krushna Abhishek on his public fallout with Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja AHA

    Krushna Abhishek on his public fallout with Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja

    Abhishek Bachchan & Navya Naveli Nanda share throwback pictures of Jaya Bachchan on her 75th birthday AHA

    Abhishek Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda share throwback pictures of Jaya Bachchan on her 75th birthday

    Kim Kardashian featured in Drake's new song, 'Search & Rescue'? Know the inside story here AHA

    Kim Kardashian featured in Drake’s new song, 'Search & Rescue'? Know the inside story here

    Recent Stories

    Uorfi Javed reveals she was physically abused, beaten by father, says 'I tried committing suicide'

    Urfi Javed reveals she was physically abused, beaten by father, says ‘I tried committing suicide’

    'PM Modi a good leader; Christians do not have insecurity in India': Cardinal Mar George Alencherry anr

    PM Modi a good leader; Christians not insecure in India: Cardinal Mar George Alencherry

    Are Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan expecting their first child? Know why they visited fertility clinic AHA

    Are Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan expecting their first child? Know why they visited fertility clinic

    IPL 2023, GT vs KKR: Here is why Rashid Khan is leading Gujarat Titans in place of Hardik Pandya against Kolkata Knight Riders-ayh

    IPL 2023, GT vs KKR: Here's why Rashid Khan is leading Gujarat Titans in place of Hardik Pandya

    Kerala CM, Ministers to embark on 4-day trip to UAE anr

    Kerala CM, Ministers to embark on 4-day trip to UAE

    Recent Videos

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon