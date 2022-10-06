Dhanush, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth to call off divorce? Couple decide to reconcile 9 months after separation?

Dhanush, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth call off divorce? Various social media posts and recent reports show that Dhanush and Aishwarya have chosen to patch up their marriage. However, neither of them has released any public remarks.

When Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth announced their separation in January, the internet was shocked. In 2004, Dhanush wed Aishwarya, the oldest child of South Indian megastar Rajinikanth. Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth have two sons named Yatra Raja and Linga Raja.

Even though the two did not reveal the reason behind their separation, reports were doing the rounds that Dhanush and Aishwarya’s families had been trying to “convince them to stay together."

Additionally, according to several media reports, Dhanush and Aishwarya have "agreed to put their divorce on wait and attempt to make things work." On Wednesday morning, several media stories asserted that Dhanush and Aishwarya are preparing to patch things up online.

As soon as these reports went viral, fans began reacting on social media. One user wrote: “I hope it’s really true about Dhanush and Aishwaryaa not taking divorce. I wish it would have been the same for ChaySam too. But at least got one good news." Another one wrote, “Are Dhanush and Aishwaryaa reuniting again?"

Earlier this year, Dhanush and Aishwarya requested people to respect their privacy, while announcing their separation on social media. “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting.. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate… Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this (sic),” Dhanush said in a statement.

Earlier, Kasthuri Raja, Dhanush's father and a director, rejected rumours of a separation. According to Kasthuri Raja in an interview, Dhanush and Aishwarya separated up over a dispute, according to Indian Express. According to Raja, "it is a family argument that often occurs between a married couple," the portal reported.

The eldest son of Dhanush and Aishwaryaa took an oath to serve as his school's sports captain in August, and his happy parents were present. A picture of Aishwarya and Dhanush with their children from the event went viral on social media.

On the work front, next film Dhanush will appear in is Vaathi. The Indian educational system is the subject of the movie. The crowd has shown tremendous affection for the movie's teaser and poster. However, Aishwaryaa will be making her directorial debut in Hindi with her forthcoming movie, Oh Saathi Chal, which she called a "amazing genuine love story."