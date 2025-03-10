Budget travel destination: Explore India's best travel spots for Rupees 5000 or less

Read Full Article

There are many places in India where you can enjoy a trip with your partner in just 5000 rupees by adopting these tricks. To get beautiful views, great weather and great experience at a low cost, choose the places mentioned here.

Budget travel destinations:

Romantic Destinations for couples: Your wife or girlfriend has been asking you to go somewhere for many days? Has it been a long time since you went on a trip? So now take out the time, give your partner a chance to enjoy a small romantic trip and spend some special moments with them. Don't worry about money, you can go on a trip even on a low budget. However, proper planning is necessary for a budget trip.

Use local transport to travel. Stay in budget hotels, homestays or hostels. Travel in off season and book rail or bus travel in advance instead of flights to reach the destination. There are many places in India where you can enjoy a trip with your partner in just Rs 5000 by adopting these tricks. Choose the places mentioned here to get beautiful views, great weather and great experience at a low cost.

Rishikesh

Rishikesh is one of the most popular and budget friendly tourist destinations of Uttarakhand. Here you can roam at the cost of 4 to 5 thousand rupees per couple. Rishikesh is famous for yoga, adventure and natural beauty. Bus or train facility is available from Delhi to Haridwar, Dehradun or directly to Rishikesh. Come here to experience evening Ganga Aarti, visiting Laxman Jhula and Ram Jhula, river rafting and bungee jumping, camping and yoga and meditation.

Kasol

Himachal Pradesh is very rich in terms of tourist places. There are many popular hill stations here, one of which is Kasol. Kasol is famous for its hippie culture and peaceful atmosphere. Relax on the banks of the Parvati River in Kasol. Go trekking to Malana and Tosh village. Try Israeli food in the cafe. Enjoy camping and all this is possible in a budget of just Rs 5000. To reach Kasol, take a bus to Bhuntar and travel further by local bus or taxi.

Jaipur

To enjoy historical forts and wonderful culture, you can visit Jaipur district of Rajasthan. Here you can experience Rajasthani culture in Amer Fort, Hawa Mahal, Chokhi Dhani. Do shopping in local markets and taste the famous street food of Jaipur. Jaipur can be easily reached by both bus and train. A two-day couple trip to Jaipur can be completed in Rs 5000.

Mcleodganj

Mcleodganj is a hill station in Himachal Pradesh where you can enjoy Tibetan culture and beautiful views of the mountains. Couples may have to spend Rs 4500 to 5000 but there is a lot to spend time together here. Reach Pathankot by train and choose the option of bus or taxi for further journey. During the trip to McLeodganj, visit Bhagsunag waterfall and Triund trek. Experience peace in Tibetan monasteries. Buy Tibetan art and handicrafts from the markets. Enjoy Buddhist cafes and momos.

Auli

Auli of Uttarakhand is famous as Mini Switzerland or India's skiing paradise. Couples can come here to enjoy snowy mountains and adventure sports. You will not have to spend much, for just 5000 thousand you will be able to see the beautiful view of Auli from the ropeway, enjoy skiing and snow trekking, and visit Joshimath and Nanda Devi National Park as well as spend romantic time amidst the snowy mountains. To reach Auli, travel by train to Rishikesh, then travel by bus or taxi from Joshimath.

