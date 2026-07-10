PM Narendra Modi congratulated newlyweds Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar in a letter, wishing them a lifetime of togetherness. Boney Kapoor shared the letter on Instagram, expressing heartfelt gratitude for the PM's blessings and warm wishes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated newlyweds Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar, the daughter and son-in-law of Bollywood film producer Boney Kapoor. In a letter to the Kapoor family, PM Modi extended his blessings and greetings to the couple, further thanking them for inviting him to the wedding.

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PM Modi's letter to the newlyweds

"As Sou. Anshula and Chi. Rohan commence the journey of trust and togetherness for a lifetime, heartiest congratulations and greetings to them on the auspicious. occasion of their wedding. Heartfelt gratitude for inviting me to the wedding ceremony being held on 06 July, 2026. As the couple build a life together, may the joy they find in each other grow brighter everyday and the bond between the two remain unbreakable." https://www.instagram.com/p/DamzhnVTHeE/

Sharing his best wishes to Anshula and Rohan's on embracing a new journey, the Prime Minister added, "May they journey through life as true partners, accepting each other's imperfections and growing through each other's strengths. Once again, I extend my warmest greetings and best wishes to Kapoor family on this special and momentous occasion."

Boney Kapoor expresses gratitude

Producer Boney Kapoor shared the official letter on his Instagram and thanked PM Modi for his blessings. "Heartfelt gratitude to our inspirational and Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi @narendramodi ji for your warmest wishes and altruistic blessings to Anshula and Rohan on their auspicious wedding. Your benevolent blessings have made this joyous occasion even more memorable for the couple and the entire Kapoor Family. We are overwhelmed with gratitude and touched by your kindness and very humbly thank you for your personal affectionate blessings Sir," he wrote.

Star-studded wedding celebrations

Boney Kapoor's daughter Anshula Kapoor married her longtime boyfriend Rohan Thakkar on Monday. The couple got engaged in July 2025 after Rohan proposed during a romantic getaway. https://www.instagram.com/p/DadRPxeik9o/ They also hosted a grand wedding reception, with several B-town celebrities arriving to bless the newlyweds, including Ranveer Singh, Jackie Shroff, Rekha, Bobby Deol, Janhvi Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Varun Dhawan and Shanaya Kapoor. (ANI)