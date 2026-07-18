Director Ravinder Siwach's family entertainer 'Uttar the Puttar,' starring Annu Kapoor, is set for a July 24 release. The film aims to provide a fresh alternative to action movies and bring families back to theatres for a shared comedy experience.

Director Ravinder Siwach is set to bring a family entertainer to the big screen with his upcoming film 'Uttar the Puttar,' starring veteran actor Annu Kapoor in the lead. Produced by Sandiip Kapur and Priya Kapur, the film is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on July 24.

Speaking to ANI, Siwach said that audiences have mostly been watching action-packed films in theatres in recent years. He said Uttar the Puttar will offer something different and give families a reason to enjoy a movie together on the big screen.

A Fresh Family Entertainer

Talking about how the film will feel "fresh" and bring back the experience of watching a comedy with loved ones, Siwach said, "Look at the kind of films people are going to theatres to watch these days: action, violence, and spectacle. That's what audiences have been seeing repeatedly. This film will feel fresh because it's been a long time since families have gone to the theatre together to watch a movie, laugh, and simply have a good time."

"The joy of laughing alongside 500 people is something you can never recreate while sitting alone at home in front of a screen. There's a unique magic to experiencing comedy and family entertainment with a packed audience," he added.

He also said that while the film is made to entertain, it will also leave viewers with something to take back after the show. Speaking about that "something to think about," he added, "And when you leave the theatre, the film will also give you something to think about."

About the Film and Cast

Uttar the Puttar is directed by Ravinder Siwach and is based on a story by producer Sandiip Kapur. The film revolves around an unusual story linked to Vastu and the belief that a person's fortunes can improve by finding the "right direction" in life. Apart from Annu Kapoor, the film also stars Rukhsar Rehman, Brijendra Kala, Pavan Malhotra, Ishtiyak Khan, Jeeveshu Ahluwalia, Rajendra Sethi, Sumit Gulati and Nitin Arora.

The film is set to release in cinemas worldwide on July 24.