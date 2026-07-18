Malayalam actor Asif Ali congratulated veteran star Mammootty on winning the Best Actor award at the 72nd National Film Awards for 'Bramayugam'. He expressed pride in being on the shortlist and said he was 'even happier' about Mammootty's win.

Malayalam actor Asif Ali has congratulated veteran star Mammootty on winning the Best Actor award at the 72nd National Film Awards, saying he was "even happier" that the honour went to the veteran actor. Mammootty shared the Best Actor award with Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who was recognised for his performance in 'Chandu Champion'. Mammootty received the honour for his critically acclaimed performance in the film 'Bramayugam'.

Asif Ali 'Proud and Happy'

Reacting to the announcement, Asif Ali said he felt proud to have been considered alongside Mammootty during the selection process. The actor said the recognition was not just a personal achievement for Mammootty but also a proud moment for the Malayalam film industry, which continues to earn national acclaim for its storytelling and performances. "I feel proud and happy that I was considered for the award alongside Mammootty. When I came to know that my name was also on the shortlist, I was extremely tense. I am delighted that Malayalam cinema has once again received recognition from the National Film Awards. I am even happier that the award went to Mammootty," said Asif Ali.

The 72nd National Film Awards recognised excellence in Indian cinema across languages and genres. While Mammootty was honoured for his performance in 'Bramayugam', Kartik Aaryan shared the Best Actor award for his role in 'Chandu Champion'. (ANI)