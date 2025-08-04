Image Credit : instagram

Devoleena Takes Legal Action, Shares Evidence

Refusing to stay silent, Devoleena posted multiple screenshots of the hateful comments on her Instagram stories. She claimed that over 2,000 negative remarks were made about her son and reached out to the Cyber Crime India authorities to report the harassment. She even encouraged her followers to send screenshots of abusive profiles to her DMs so she could include them in her official complaint.

In a follow-up post, Devoleena thanked the cyber police for their swift action and expressed gratitude for the overwhelming love. “Out of 8,900 comments, if even 2,000 were negative, there are still 7,000 that were full of love and blessings,” she wrote.