Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee has filed a cyber crime complaint after her seven-month-old son was targeted by trolls online with hateful comments about his skin tone and her interfaith marriage.
Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee has taken a firm stand against online hate after her seven-month-old son, Joy, was subjected to vile trolling on social media. The actress has filed a cyber crime complaint against several individuals for targeting her child over his appearance and her interfaith marriage.
Trolling Over Skin Colour Sparks Outrage
The controversy began after Devoleena shared a heartwarming photo of her son Joy on Instagram last month. Instead of receiving the love and warmth expected from such a personal post, she was flooded with derogatory and racially charged comments aimed at her baby. Some trolls mocked the child’s skin tone, prompting widespread criticism and support for the actress from fans and fellow celebrities alike.
Devoleena Takes Legal Action, Shares Evidence
Refusing to stay silent, Devoleena posted multiple screenshots of the hateful comments on her Instagram stories. She claimed that over 2,000 negative remarks were made about her son and reached out to the Cyber Crime India authorities to report the harassment. She even encouraged her followers to send screenshots of abusive profiles to her DMs so she could include them in her official complaint.
In a follow-up post, Devoleena thanked the cyber police for their swift action and expressed gratitude for the overwhelming love. “Out of 8,900 comments, if even 2,000 were negative, there are still 7,000 that were full of love and blessings,” she wrote.
Sharing an emotional note, she urged all mothers to stand up against trolls and protect their children from digital hate. “Be the strongest shield,” she said, adding that the emotional toll was heavy but she felt like she had won a war.
Devoleena’s response has ignited a larger conversation on online bullying and the need for stronger protections for public figures and their families.