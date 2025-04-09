PHOTOS: Hina Khan's red gown with deep neck turns heads online

Read Full Gallery

Hina Khan Photoshoot: Hina Khan recently did a new photoshoot, and she shared the photos on Instagram. In these photos, she looks gorgeous in a red bodycon dress.

Pictures of Hina Khan's new photoshoot have surfaced, in which she looks very glamorous and hot. She has shared many photos of the shoot on Instagram.

Hina Khan is looking quite gorgeous in the new photoshoot, but she couldn't hide the pain of cancer from her face. Hina is battling breast cancer.

Hina Khan shared the photos of the shoot and wrote - Just trying to lift things up a bit. Fans are constantly commenting on her photos. ALSO READ: Tahira Kashyap to Hina Khan: 6 actresses who battled breast cancer

Hina Khan is one of the most popular actresses in the TV industry. She started her career with the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Hina Khan played the character of Akshara in the TV serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She got recognition in every household by this name.

Hina Khan has worked in many TV serials, but she played the lead role only in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. ALSO READ: Hina Khan's Affordable Necklace Looks: Style Under Rs. 1000

Hina Khan is one of the highest-paid actresses on TV. According to reports, Hina charges ₹1.50-2 lakh per episode for working in TV shows.

Talking about Hina Khan's assets, according to media reports, she owns property worth ₹54 crore. She earns around ₹35 lakh every month. ALSO READ: Hina Khan breaks silence on discolored nails amid stage 3 Cancer Battle

Latest Videos