Fastest IPL centuries: Where does PBKS' Priyansh Arya stand?

Sports
In a thrilling match between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings in Mullanpur, Priyansh Arya smashed his maiden IPL century in just 39 balls. Let's check where it ranks in IPL.
Chris Gayle holds the record for the fastest century, achieving it in 30 balls against Pune Warriors India in 2013. His unbeaten 175 remains the highest individual score in T20.
Yusuf Pathan's 37-ball century against Mumbai Indians in 2010 was another notable performance. Pathan teed off when Rajasthan Royals needed 143 off 57 balls to chase down MI's 212.
David Miller's 38-ball century against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2013 rescued Kings XI Punjab from 64 for 4 and powered a jaw-dropping chase of 191.
Travis Head's 39-ball century against RCB in 2024 was part of a remarkable innings by Sunrisers Hyderabad. He was dismissed in the 13th over for a 41-ball 102.
Priyansh Arya became the second batter to score a hundred in IPL 2025. Arya hit a 39-ball ton and ended with a 42-ball 103, ranking as the joint-fourth fastest hundred.
