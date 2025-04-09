user
Lost your phone? Here’s how the CEIR Portal can help you get it back

These days, a phone has become essential for everyone. It's not just for exchanging information; it's also commonly used for banking transactions and other needs. If such an important phone is lost or stolen, we naturally get anxious. But this time, if your phone goes missing, don't stress too much. Learn how to get it back through the CEIR portal.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Apr 9, 2025, 1:29 PM IST

Easy recovery

If someone steals your mobile, you can easily find it yourself... "Oh no, my phone is gone!" - This is heard in many homes, streets, and even police stations these days. The smartphone in hand is not just an object; it's our bank account, friends, relatives, office, entertainment, all combined into a small world. If such a phone is lost, we can only grieve. But with CEIR, it's possible to get it back easily.

CEIR - A digital watchman! CEIR stands for 'Central Equipment Identity Register'. It was created by the Indian Government's Telecommunications Department. It can be described as a digital watchman created to recover lost or stolen mobiles and to stop mobile theft.

IMEI - Mobile Aadhaar Number! Every mobile has a 15-digit IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) number. This is like the mobile's Aadhaar number. Having this number makes it easy to file a complaint on the CEIR portal. How to find the IMEI number? It is on a sticker on the box the mobile came in. It is on a sticker where the mobile battery is located. If you have the mobile, dial *#06# and it will appear on the screen.

How to file a complaint through the CEIR portal?

Police Complaint: First, file a complaint at the nearest police station that the mobile is lost. Don't forget to take a copy of the FIR.

CEIR Portal: Go to the official website of the CEIR portal.

Filling in Details: Fill in the IMEI number of the lost mobile, the lost SIM card number, police complaint details, and your details correctly.

OTP Verification: Enter the OTP that comes to your mobile number and verify your request.

Confirmation: Once your complaint is successfully registered, you will receive a reference ID. Keep it safe.

CEIR Portal Magic! As soon as a complaint is filed on the CEIR portal, your mobile will be blocked from being used on any network in India. This makes it impossible to sell the stolen mobile. This becomes a big headache for thieves.

What if the mobile is found? If the mobile is found, the block can be removed from the CEIR portal using the same reference ID and the mobile can be used. Don't worry about the lost mobile anymore. The CEIR portal will help you! This is a new technology. If used correctly, many mobiles can be recovered.

