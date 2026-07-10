Are you excited to witness the chilling horrors of Evil Dead Burn? Check out the fan's verdict about the same. Keep scrolling to know more!

What if we tell you that there's a blood bath, horrifying screams, jump scares, and a lot more blood? We are talking about the horror drama Evil Dead Burn that has hit the theatres on July 10, leaving fans in shock. Evil Dead Burn is a 2026 supernatural horror film directed by Sébastien Vaniček and serves as the sixth instalment in the iconic Evil Dead franchise. The movie acts as a direct sequel to Evil Dead Rise (2023). If you are a fan of the franchise, then you would know that the Evil Dead segment is known for its gory portrayal of women-centric possessed characters and some nasty horror elements that are not everyone's cup of tea.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Evil Dead Burn Releases Today

The film has already hit the theatres, and fans are loving it. However, there are a few mixed reviews, but the positive ones outweigh the negatives. The storyline of the movie follows a grieving widow who encounters demonic Deadites during a highly dysfunctional family reunion at a secluded lakeside estate. The critics feel that the toxic family dynamic gets undeserving applause due to failed horror elements, but the fans beg to differ. Take a look at the reactions.

Fans React To Evil Dead Burn

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Star Cast

The film stars Souheila Yacoub, Hunter Doohan, Luciane Buchanan, and Tandi Wright, with a run-time of 109 minutes,