Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has written to Union Housing Minister Manohar Lal seeking Rs 100 crore from the Centre to accelerate the PM-UDAY scheme.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has sought Rs 100 crore in financial assistance from the Central government to accelerate the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana (PM-UDAY). In a letter to Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal, the Chief Minister requested immediate support to fast-track property ownership rights for residents living in unauthorised colonies across the national capital.

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What Is the PM-UDAY Scheme?

Launched by the Central government, the PM-UDAY scheme aims to grant legal ownership rights to residents of unauthorised colonies in Delhi. The initiative is expected to benefit people living in 1,511 unauthorised colonies, enabling them to obtain legal property documents and improving access to civic services and financial assistance.

Why Has Delhi Sought Rs 100 Crore?

In her letter to Union Minister Manohar Lal, Rekha Gupta requested Rs 100 crore as part of the first phase of the revised PM-UDAY scheme. According to the Chief Minister's Office, the funds will help speed up documentation, property verification, digital mapping, and other administrative processes required to issue ownership rights to eligible residents.

How Residents Will Benefit

The proposed funding is expected to:

Speed up the issuance of legal property ownership documents. Improve access to bank loans and financial services. Encourage infrastructure development in unauthorised colonies. Reduce legal disputes related to property ownership. Enhance civic amenities and planned urban development. CM Rekha Gupta's Appeal to the Centre

Rekha Gupta said the financial support would help ensure the timely implementation of the PM-UDAY scheme and fulfil the long-pending demand of lakhs of Delhi residents for legal ownership of their homes. The Delhi government has urged the Centre to release the funds at the earliest so that the scheme can be implemented efficiently.