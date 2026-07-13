Sunila Pyarelal Sharma, wife of music composer Pyarelal Sharma, passed away at 78. Her last rites were held in Mumbai, attended by family, friends, and members of the entertainment industry, including singers Shabbir Kumar and Sudesh Bhosale.

Sunila Pyarelal Sharma, wife of legendary music composer Pyarelal Sharma, was on Monday cremated at Dattatray Road Crematorium in Santacruz (West), Mumbai. She passed away on Sunday at the age of 78. Friends, relatives and members of the entertainment industry gathered to pay their final respects. Pyarelal Sharma looked emotional as he arrived for the funeral. Singer Shabbir Kumar, singer Sudesh Bhosale, the family of late music composer Ravindra Jain, and radio host RJ Anmol were among those who attended the last rites of Sunila Sharma

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Several admirers and well-wishers also took to social media to offer prayers and condolences, remembering her warmth and unwavering support for the legendary composer throughout his illustrious career. Pyarelal, one half of the iconic music composer duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal, has composed music for some of Hindi cinema's most memorable films.

Family's Heartfelt Announcement

The news of Sunila's demise was shared through a heartfelt social media announcement, which stated that she passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family. The family's statement, shared on the social media handle of singer Priyanka Mitra, confirmed the news of her passing.

"With deep grief and love in our hearts, we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved Amma. Sunila Pyarelal Sharma, who left for her heavenly abode on 12 July 2026, surrounded by the warmth of her family. Amma lived a life of grace, devotion, and quiet strength - a pillar of unconditional love to all who knew her. While our hearts are heavy, we find comfort knowing she is finally at peace. We are deeply grateful for the love, prayers, and support of our family and friends during this time. Your work here is beautifully finished, Amma. Rest in eternal peace," the statement read.

'Our Strongest Pillar Is Gone'

Mourning her passing, Priyanka Mitra remembered Sunila as "Amma" and wrote, "At a complete loss of words Amma... You've always been our Queen, and shall remain forever. Our strongest pillar is gone... Will long to hear your laughter forever Amma. Om Shanti." (ANI)