Delhi CM Rekha Gupta praised PM Modi and Amit Shah for the city's development during the JPN Public Library inauguration. She stated Delhi is consistently moving forward under their leadership, and congratulated the NDMC on the project's completion.

Emphasising the rapid pace of development in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the city is consistently moving forward across all sectors under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The Chief Minister made these remarks during the inauguration of the Jayaprakash Narayan (JPN) Public Library by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, where she also congratulated the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) team for the successful completion of the project.

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Delhi's Progress Under Central Leadership

"Today is a very fortunate day for all of us. A magnificent library, and an even larger and more magnificent one, named after Jai Prakash Narayan... It is inaugurated by the Home Minister, Amit Shah. I would like to congratulate our entire NDMC team," Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said.

Lauding the impact of the central government's support on Delhi's infrastructural and social growth, the Chief Minister added that the ongoing momentum of development touches every scale of governance in the city. "I would definitely like to say that this wind of development that has started blowing in Delhi, whether it's the smallest issue or the biggest task, if it's possible in Delhi, then under the leadership of the Prime Minister of the country and the guidance of Amit Shah, Delhi is progressing every day, moving forward every day, whether it's small steps or big steps, but your presence is there in it," she stated.

Library a Hub of Knowledge: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasised that the library consists of over 32,000 books, 1 crore e-books, a research room. "Today, the inauguration of 'Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan Library' was held in New Delhi. This modern library, named after Jayaprakash Narayan ji, the torchbearer of 'Total Revolution', is equipped with over 32,000 books, 1 crore e-books, a research room, reading area, and state-of-the-art facilities. In the library flows that stream of knowledge, philosophy, and language which carries the experience of centuries along with it. The youth should connect with it and make books a medium for the enrichment of their contemplation and knowledge," Shah posted on X. (ANI)