Deepika Padukone has now been dropped from 'Kalki 2' after 'Spirit'. Something similar happened during the 2012 film 'Race 2'. Let's find out what the whole matter is

Everyone is surprised by Deepika Padukone's exit from 'Kalki 2'. A few months ago, she was removed from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Spirit'. Now, her exit from 'Kalki 2' has sparked an online debate about whether the actress is unprofessional. While many have come out in her support, saying her demand for reduced working hours after becoming a mother is justified, others have a different opinion. Meanwhile, an old interview with producer Ramesh Taurani has surfaced, in which he revealed how Deepika suddenly left 'Race 2'. He had also accused Deepika of being unprofessional.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Did Deepika insult this person?

Deepika Padukone had left Abbas-Mustan's film 'Race 2' in 2012. It was said that Deepika stopped coming to the set after shooting for six days. In an interview, the film's producer Ramesh Taurani claimed that Deepika refused to come to the set without giving any reason and started shooting for a Hollywood project.

Ramesh Taurani had said, ‘The saddest part is that Deepika was supposed to meet me on January 27. Then at the last moment, she messaged that she wouldn't be able to come for the shoot. She also said that her manager would explain her concerns and find a way to work with us. Deepika was in Mumbai from January 27 to 31, but she refused my calls, messages, or to meet me. In my 25 years in this industry, no actor has insulted me so much, and let me tell you, we have worked with the biggest and best artists.’

Why was a complaint filed against Deepika Padukone in AMPTPP and CINTAA?

Ramesh Taurani had said, 'Then when Deepika returned to India, she tried to resolve the matter and met me on the sets of 'Cocktail', but she showed no remorse on her face. We tried everything possible to persuade her not to do this. I tried my best to sort out the whole matter with Deepika. Unfortunately, she was not ready to agree and showed no remorse for the huge inconvenience caused to us, our artists, and our senior directors. After this, I had no option but to file a complaint against her in AMPTPP and CINTAA. I am very sad about her behavior.' After the producers of Race 2 filed a complaint with CINTAA, Deepika returned to the film a few days later with new conditions. The film also starred Saif Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Ameesha Patel in lead roles.