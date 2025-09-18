Deepika Padukone EXITS Kalki 2898 AD sequel: 7 other films she was REMOVED from
Deepika Padukone Exits Kalki 2898 AD Sequel: The makers announced the exit of Deepika Padukone from the film. Here's a list of 7 movies she was allegedly removed from. Check here
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Deepika Padukone Exits Kalki 2898 AD Sequel
After exiting from Sandeep Vanga Reddy's ‘Spirit’, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD, ‘Vyjayanthi Movies’ announced that Deepika Padukone will not be part of the sequel. Here's a list of movies she was removed from in the past.
Deepika Padukone Exit From Kalki Sequel
Vyjayanthi Movies announced that, 'This is to officially announce that Deepika Padukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD.
After careful consideration, We have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership.
And a film like
@Kalki2898AD
deserves that commitment and much more.
We wish her the best with her future works.'
The message hints at scheduling conflicts, which Deepika Padukone too had previously with Sandeep Vanga Reddy for ‘Spirit’.
Triptii Dimri later replaced her alongside Prabhas for the movie.
Spirit
Deepika Padukone was also allegedly removed from ‘Spirit’ starring Prabhas. Deepika's loss eventually became beneficial for Triptii Dimri. Vanga lashed out on twitter allegedly on the actress for playing ‘dirty PR games’.
Sultan
Sultan worked wonders with Anushka as the leading lady, but before that Deepika Padukone was reportedly being considered for the movie
Rockstar
Deepika was considered opposite Ranbir Kapoor before the film went to Nargis Fakri.
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo
Reportedly Deepika Padukone was considered for ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’ before going to floors with Sonam Kapoor as the lead.
Gangubai Kathiawadi
Before Alia Bhatt eventually stepped into the lead role in Gangubai Kathiawadi, there were strong whispers in the industry that Deepika Padukone had been in contention for the part. However, she was ultimately not taken forward, sparking talk that she had been replaced.
Jab Tak Hai Jaan
Similarly, Yash Chopra’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan, which starred Katrina Kaif opposite Shah Rukh Khan, has long been the subject of speculation. According to film circles, Deepika was among the first choices considered for the role, but the opportunity did not materialize for her, with Katrina eventually being finalised instead.