Vyjayanthi Movies announced that, 'This is to officially announce that Deepika Padukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD.

After careful consideration, We have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership.

And a film like

@Kalki2898AD

deserves that commitment and much more.

We wish her the best with her future works.'

The message hints at scheduling conflicts, which Deepika Padukone too had previously with Sandeep Vanga Reddy for ‘Spirit’.

Triptii Dimri later replaced her alongside Prabhas for the movie.