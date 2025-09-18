- Home
Deepika Padukone has exited the much-anticipated sequel of ‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ surprising fans and the industry. Over her 19-year career, several of her films were announced but never released. Here’s a look at five such projects.
1. Sapna Didi
Vishal Bhardwaj announced a film starring Deepika Padukone as a Mumbai mafia queen, with Irrfan Khan set to co-star. Unfortunately, the project was shelved due to financial issues, and the film never moved forward.
2. The Intern
This was a remake of the 2015 Hollywood film, set to star Deepika with Amitabh Bachchan. Amit Sharma was directing, but the project didn't proceed for unknown reasons.
3. Mahabharat
In this epic, Deepika was set to play Draupadi. The film was to be produced by Madhu Mantena. However, there were no further updates or developments on this project.
4. Unnamed Superhero Film
After 'Chhapaak', Deepika was set to do a superhero movie. She mentioned planning it with a friend in an interview, but no further news about the project ever came out.
5. Unnamed Comedy Film
According to reports, Deepika Padukone was co-producing a cross-cultural comedy with STXfilms. However, after the initial announcement, the project mysteriously disappeared, and its current status remains unknown to the public.