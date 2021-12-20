Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi's KISS goes viral; here's how fans reacted to Gehraiyaan song (WATCH)

Today on Monday morning, the first look teaser of Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa's film Gehraiyaan was released. The film is directed by Shakun Batra and will release on Amazon Prime on January 25. Posting the video clip on its social media account, filmmaker Karan Johar, who co-produces Gehraiyaan, wrote, “It's time to dive deep and find out what's beneath just the surface. #GehraiyaanOnPrime world premiere on January 25.”

In the video we can see, two couples Deepika and Dhairya, Ananya and Siddhant, dealing with their complicated relationships. The clip begins and ends with Deepika and Siddhant kissing each other. Apart from Deepika, Siddhant, Ananya, and Dhairya, Gehraiyaan also Rajat Kapur and Naseeruddin Shah. Besides, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and the film is produced by Viacom18 Studios.

Fans are going gaga over the video, and they love Deepika and Siddhant's fantastic chemistry. On wrote that they looked BOMB together. Some fans recalled Deepika's bikini avatar and welcomed back her in the bikini after 9 years.

It is said that the film Gehraiyaan, is filled with relationship drama delves into complex modern connections, adulting, letting go and taking command of ones’ life path, as per the film’s synopsis.

Gehraiyaan is Shakun’s third movie after Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu in 2012 and and Kapoor & Sons in 2016. While Deepika shared the video with the caption, “A piece of my heart…,” Siddhant wrote, “They say you leave pieces of yourself in everything you love. Maybe you’ll find my heart here.”