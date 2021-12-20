  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi's KISS goes viral; here's how fans reacted to Gehraiyaan song (WATCH)

    Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi's sexy chemistry in the song Gehraiyaan makes fans hyper; check out their posts

    Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi's KISS goes viral; here's how fans reacted to Gehraiyaan song RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Dec 20, 2021, 12:28 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Today on Monday morning, the first look teaser of Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa's film Gehraiyaan was released. The film is directed by Shakun Batra and will release on Amazon Prime on January 25. Posting the video clip on its social media account, filmmaker Karan Johar, who co-produces Gehraiyaan, wrote, “It's time to dive deep and find out what's beneath just the surface. #GehraiyaanOnPrime world premiere on January 25.”

    In the video we can see, two couples Deepika and Dhairya, Ananya and Siddhant, dealing with their complicated relationships. The clip begins and ends with Deepika and Siddhant kissing each other. Apart from Deepika, Siddhant, Ananya, and Dhairya, Gehraiyaan  also Rajat Kapur and Naseeruddin Shah. Besides, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and the film is produced by Viacom18 Studios.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

    Fans are going gaga over the video, and they love Deepika and Siddhant's fantastic chemistry. On wrote that they looked BOMB together. Some fans recalled Deepika's bikini avatar and welcomed back her in the bikini after 9 years. 

    It is said that the film Gehraiyaan, is filled with relationship drama delves into complex modern connections, adulting, letting go and taking command of ones’ life path, as per the film’s synopsis.

    Also Read: Proud moment for Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone as 83 trailer lights up Burj Khalifa, WATCH

    Gehraiyaan is Shakun’s third movie after Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu in 2012 and and Kapoor & Sons in 2016. While Deepika shared the video with the caption, “A piece of my heart…,” Siddhant wrote, “They say you leave pieces of yourself in everything you love. Maybe you’ll find my heart here.”

    Last Updated Dec 20, 2021, 12:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Allu Arjun Rashmika Mandanna Pushpa weekend box office collection RCB

    Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa weekend box office collection; film earns Rs 159 Crore

    Panama Papers case: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gets an ED summon

    Panama Papers case: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gets an ED summon

    Priyanka Chopra opens up on why husband Nick Jonas didn't attend premiere of The Matrix Resurrections SCJ

    Priyanka Chopra opens up on why husband Nick Jonas didn't attend premiere of The Matrix Resurrections

    The Matrix Resurrections: Makers post new clip on character of Keanu Reeves, Jessica Henwick, check out SCJ

    The Matrix Resurrections: Makers post new clip on character of Keanu Reeves, Jessica Henwick, check out

    WAIT WHAT! Esha Gupta met THIS handsome man, had fangirl moment in Abu Dhabi RCB

    WAIT WHAT! Esha Gupta met THIS handsome man, had fangirl moment in Abu Dhabi

    Recent Stories

    Omicron triggers Monday market mayhem investors lose Rs 10 lakh crore in 10 minutes gcw

    Omicron triggers Monday market mayhem; investors lose Rs 10 lakh crore in 10 minutes

    Mahindra XUV700 Did you know SUV waiting period has reached to 1 dot 5 year Details inside gcw

    Mahindra XUV700: Did you know SUV's waiting period has reached 1.5 year? Details inside

    Allu Arjun Rashmika Mandanna Pushpa weekend box office collection RCB

    Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa weekend box office collection; film earns Rs 159 Crore

    Exclusive interview Karnataka Home Minister Araga Janendra on Belagavi religious conversion

    Exclusive: 'Those undergoing religious conversion will lose government benefits'

    Centre to start countrywide campaign today to address public issues as part of Good Governance week gcw

    Centre to start countrywide campaign today to address public issues as part of 'Good Governance' week

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs KBFC Match Highlights (Game 35): Kerala Blasters shock 10-man Mumbai City 3-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 35): Kerala Blasters shock 10-man Mumbai City 3-0

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Kannada outfits target Maharashtra buses, blacken Marathi words - ycb

    Karnataka: Kannada outfits target Maharashtra buses, blacken Marathi words

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022 Feels good to be back says Rahul in Amethi gcw

    UP Election 2022: Feels good to be back, says Rahul in Amethi

    Video Icon
    Seven edibles and beverages that surprisingly aren't vegetarian; check it out - gps

    Seven edibles and beverages that surprisingly aren't vegetarian; check it out

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 34): FC Goa, Hyderabad FC settle for 1-1 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 34): FC Goa, Hyderabad FC settle for 1-1 draw

    Video Icon