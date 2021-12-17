  • Facebook
    Proud moment for Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone as 83 trailer lights up Burj Khalifa, WATCH

    Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, and cricket legend Kapil Dev got emotional when 83 trailer was showcased on Burj Khalifa

     

    Proud moment for Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone as 83 trailer lights up Burj Khalifa, watch RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Dec 17, 2021, 12:35 PM IST
    Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh’s most awaited film, 83, to release next week, is a few days away from release. Last night, the film trailer 83 was screened at Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, the tallest building. 83 will release in theatres worldwide on December 24.

    As the trailer played on the building, Ranveer, Deepika, Kabir Khan, and other team members watched it. The film was also had its world premiere at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah on December 15. Then the whole team went to Dubai to address the media. Director Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur, Kapil Dev his wife Romi and Mohinder Amarnath were also photographed at the Burj Khalifa.

    The movie 83 tells the story of India’s first Cricket World Cup win in 1983 at Lord’s. Kapil Dev and his team lifted the cup for the first time that year. During the event, Deepika and Ranveer picked stylish getups inspired by the 70s disco era.  Deepika was in red outfit is by Valentino and Ranveer wore Gucci for the occasion.

    Deepika's dress had a round neckline, billowy sleeves with collected cuffs, a loose silhouette that hugged her figure. The dress had a keyhole detail on the back. She also donned a sheer bright red stockings, matching stilettos, and a red headband tied, giving 70s vintage look. 

    She accessorised her look with ruby and diamond encrusted drop earrings. On the other hand, Ranveer wore a shimmery turtleneck top with full sleeves adorned in gold sequins. He donned a mustard suede pants with metallic gold boots, quirky earrings along with rings and gold shade sunglasses.

     
    Early morning today, Ranveer and Deepika have returned to India. The film also features actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and R Badree.

     

    Last Updated Dec 17, 2021, 12:35 PM IST
