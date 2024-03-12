Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Deepika Padukone pregnancy news: 'Maasi' Anisha Padukone has some big plans for baby; read on

    Last month, Deepika Padukone announced her pregnancy on Instagram, informing her fans that the baby is expected in September this year.

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are about to embark on a new life chapter. They will soon be mothers and fathers. Last month, the couple shared the wonderful news with their admirers. Deepika Padukone's sister, Anisha, has now reacted to the wonderful news. She expressed her thoughts to MyFitness on iDiva.

    Anisha said, “Great, great, first time feeling.” In the same interview, she even revealed who would spoil the baby most. 

    “Spoil. It’s a tough one. I want to say Ranveer but I have a sneaky feeling that my parents are also gonna be right up there.” Last month, Deepika announced her pregnancy on Instagram. She informed that the kid is expected in September of this year. Ranveer and Deepika have often expressed a desire to have children. Ranveer expressed his desire to have a baby girl like Deepika some years ago.

    “Jaisa ki aap log jante hai meri shaadi ho gai hai aur ab 2-3 saal mein bacche bhi honge. Bhaisaab, aapki bhabhi itni cute baby thi na. Main to roz uski baby photos dekhta hoon, kehta hoon ek aisi de de mujhe bus meri life set ho jaye (As you guys know I am married and may have kids in the next two or three years. Your sister-in-law was such a cute baby. I see her baby photos every day and tell her to give me a baby like that, my life will be set),” Ranveer said on his show The Big Picture.

    Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone recently starred in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. She presently has several projects in the works. She will share the screen alongside Prabhas in Kalki 2989 AD. Aside from that, she will be working on the Hindi version of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh will soon star alongside Kiara Advani in the highly anticipated Don 3.

