Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Deepika Padukone celebrates birthday with husband Ranveer Singh; twins in black for date night

    Deepika Padukone celebrated her 38th birthday with husband Ranveer Singh. Despite her private nature, glimpses of the event surfaced online

    Deepika Padukone celebrates birthday with husband Ranveer Singh; twins in black for date night ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 6, 2024, 10:05 AM IST

    Deepika Padukone celebrated her 38th birthday in style, as captured by eager paparazzi. Known for her reserved nature, Deepika maintains a low profile when it comes to her personal life, but fans were treated to a glimpse of her birthday celebrations with husband Ranveer Singh.

    The couple was spotted leaving a luxurious hotel in Mumbai, with Ranveer donning a sharp black suit and Deepika elegantly matching him in black attire. Despite her superstar status, Deepika's makeup was minimal, featuring smoky eyes and a brown lip color, while she wore her hair down. The actress, known for her infectious smile, greeted the cameras with joy as they captured the couple leaving the venue in their swanky car.

    Deepika Padukone's illustrious career has been marked by blockbuster hits such as 'Om Shanti Om,' 'Ram Leela,' 'Bajirao Mastani,' and 'Padmaavat,' solidifying her position as a powerhouse in the field of acting. Despite her professional success, Deepika remains private about her personal life, making such glimpses into her celebrations a rare treat for fans.

    ALSO READ: Who is Christian Klepser? ‘Indiana Jones’ actor who passes away in plane crash

    On the occasion of her birthday, the makers of her upcoming film, 'Fighter,' released a behind-the-scenes video showcasing the actress's versatile persona. The video, shared by Viacom18 on Instagram, featured Deepika in various styles and scenes from the film, highlighting her fearless and fiery character. The caption emphasized her Fighter spirit and wished her a happy birthday.

    Deepika's recent professional endeavors have kept her busy, with two significant hits in 2023. 'Pathaan,' alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, crossed the impressive Rs 1000 crore mark at the box office. Additionally, her special role in 'Jawan' with Shah Rukh left a lasting impression on the audience, despite the smaller part.

    Looking ahead, Deepika is set to grace the screen in 'Fighter,' directed by Siddharth Anand, where she will be sharing the screen with Hrithik Roshan. The film promises to showcase Deepika's versatility once again, adding another feather to her cap in the realm of Indian cinema.

    Last Updated Jan 6, 2024, 10:05 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indiana Jones' actor Christian Klepser, his two daughters killed in plane crash ATG

    Who is Christian Klepser? ‘Indiana Jones’ actor who passes away in plane crash

    Bigg Boss 17 update: 'You've always publicly embarrassed me', Vicky Jain hits out at Ankita Lokhande ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: 'You've always publicly embarrassed me', Vicky Jain hits out at Ankita Lokhande

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Abhishek Kumar exposes surprising reason for breakup with Isha Malviya; Read on ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Abhishek Kumar exposes surprising reason for breakup with Isha Malviya; Read on

    MC Stan and cricket icon M.S. Dhoni collaborate on an exciting venture, delighting fans with shared pictures

    MC Stan and cricket icon M.S. Dhoni collaborate on an exciting venture, delighting fans with shared pictures

    Indian Police Force Trailer: Shilpa Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi in Rohit Shetty's cop drama RBA

    Indian Police Force Trailer: Shilpa Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi in Rohit Shetty's cop drama

    Recent Stories

    cricket Moin-ul-Haq Stadium in Bihar showcases poor maintenance during a Ranji Trophy fixture osf

    Moin-ul-Haq Stadium in Bihar showcases poor maintenance during a Ranji Trophy fixture

    Karnataka: Former CM Jagdish Shettar accuses Union Minister Prahlad Joshi of orchestrating Karasevak's arrest

    Karnataka: Former CM Jagdish Shettar accuses Union Minister Prahlad Joshi of orchestrating Karasevak's arrest

    Kerala government grants Rs 1.55 cr for art programme held during Keraleeyam rkn

    Kerala government grants Rs 1.55 cr for art programme held during Keraleeyam

    IMD alert: Dense fog paralyzes commutes, cold wave sweeps Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh; check details AJR

    IMD alert: Dense fog paralyzes commutes, cold wave sweeps Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh; check details

    cricket David Warner's Farewell: Top 7 Test knocks by the Australian legend osf

    David Warner's Farewell: Top 7 Test knocks by the Australian legend

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon