Who is Christian Klepser? ‘Indiana Jones’ actor who passes away in plane crash

Renowned German actor Christian Klepser, along with his daughters, tragically lost their lives in a Caribbean plane crash. The incident, en route from SVG to St Lucia, prompted local response and an ongoing investigation

Tragedy struck as German actor Christian Oliver, known by his real name Christian Klepser, lost his life along with his two daughters, Madita (10), and Annik (12), in a devastating plane crash in the Caribbean. The incident occurred during their journey from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) to St Lucia on Thursday.

The aircraft encountered difficulties shortly after takeoff, plummeting into the ocean, according to investigators. The plane's owner and pilot, Robert Sachs, an American man, also perished in the tragic accident.

Local assistance from divers and fishermen in Paget Farm, Bequia, quickly responded to the scene. The SVG Coast Guard retrieved all four victims from the aircraft/sea and transported them to St Vincent for upcoming post-mortem examinations.

Christian Klepser, 51, gained fame for his roles in films such as 'Speed Racer' and 'Valkyrie,' as well as the Steven Soderbergh film 'The Good German.' He was also known for his appearances in the popular German series 'Alarm for Cobra 11' as a detective, as well as his roles in the Netflix series 'Sense8' and various video games.

In a statement, representatives for Klepser expressed condolences, stating that their 'thoughts and prayers are with him, his two daughters, and his family.' The cause of the crash remains under investigation, with the Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority actively gathering information to assist in the process.

The U.S. State Department assured it is providing 'all appropriate consular assistance' to the families of the victims. As the world mourns the loss of a talented actor and his two young daughters, the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident continue to be examined.