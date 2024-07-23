Deadpool & Wolverine REVIEW: Is Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman's film BEST MCU movie ever? Read comments

Deadpool & Wolverine X (Twitter) reviews are out, and movie reviewers in the United States have praised the movie. This is Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's first Marvel Cinematic Universe film.

Deadpool & Wolverine's initial reviews have been out, and they have rated the Marvel flick as one of the 'greatest MCU films' of all time. Deadpool & Wolverine reunites Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in a previously unseen avatar. Shawn Levy's directorial debut also marks Ryan and Hugh's first Marvel Cinematic Universe feature since Marvel Studios bought 20th Century Fox. The highly anticipated film has officially opened, and the early reactions will surely please MCU fans.

Several reviews praised the film and the performers. They are also thrilled with the cameos that the filmmakers managed to include in the film.

Cris Parker added, “#DeadpoolAndWolverine Lived up WAY beyond the HYPE!! It seamless jumps from a nostalgia cameo fueld ride to a genuine sweet & emotional tribute to the Fox era Marvel movies. It’s insane how much was hidden. Funniest MCU movie to date. Shawn Levy’s action also kicks ass!”

#DeadpoolandWolverine REVIEW:

Marvel GAMECHANGER! EPIC return. Their chemistry delivers the GREATEST bromance/buddy cop dynamic in film history. Stunning action & hugh loads of gooey fun. Not just another sequel, it’s the BEST MCU movie ever! A fitting end setting up what’s next. pic.twitter.com/kg59PIcjSb — Atom (@theatomreview) July 23, 2024

Grace Randolph of Beyond The Trailer said on X,“#DeadpoolAndWolverine (is) PERFECT – no notes! One of the best comic book movies of all time. Best #MCU movie since Endgame! I hope nobody ruins any of the GREAT surprises! Particularly special for comic book fans – I nerded out hardcore.”

Erik Davis of Fandango wrote, “LFG! Absolutely loved #DeadpoolAndWolverine – yes the cameos and surprises are epic, and the humor, action, blood-soaked fights and needle drops are tremendous, too… but it’s the respect and love for the characters that win you over. This is the ultimate Deadpool movie. It is the ultimate Wolverine movie. It’s a damn good time and the best of the three Deadpool movies, for sure. Have fun!”

At some point during #DeadpoolAndWolverine, I whispered, “How in the fucking name of Marvel Jesus does this movie exist?” No matter what you are expecting, it’s beyond that. @VancityReynolds is a lunatic. I am in awe of this gonzo movie. The MCU Event Movie is back. pic.twitter.com/nqjLjR1a2J — Sean O'Connell (@Sean_OConnell) July 23, 2024

Maggie Lovitt of Collider wrote, “#DeadpoolAndWolverine is THE superhero nostalgia fest you’ve been waiting for. If you’ve been suffering from “superhero fatigue” this will be a fucking shock to your system that will have you laughing, screaming, and crying. 10/10 no notes.”

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Sweet Marvel Jesus that was one wild f⚔️ing ride. I’m not sure there has ever been a movie that made me laugh, cheer, nerd tf out, & excitedly bounce in my seat like that. What they pulled off is one 4 the damn history books! INSANE 🤯 #DeadpoolAndWolverine pic.twitter.com/PRk0x72IO1 — Ashley Saunders (@ThatAshleyErin) July 23, 2024

X user @theatomreview shared, “#DeadpoolandWolverine REVIEW: Marvel GAMECHANGER! EPIC return. Their chemistry delivers the GREATEST bromance/buddy cop dynamic in film history. Stunning action & hugh loads of gooey fun. Not just another sequel, it’s the BEST MCU movie ever! A fitting end setting up what’s next.”

Check out all the other reactions here:

I had a full blast with #DeadpoolAndWolverine. It was the most Marvely MCU movie since Spider-Man No Way Home. I literally screamed for joy at one scene. 😅 I dunno about saving the MCU but from the action to the comedy to unexpected drama, this is easily a must watch. 👌🏿 pic.twitter.com/6KGPADGE22 — Emmanuel (E-Man) Noisette (@EmansReviews) July 23, 2024

It goes without saying that #DeadpoolAndWolverine absolutely KILLS it!



Ryan and Hugh brought their all into it, the R-rated action is still as gory as ever, and the cameos, when present, felt like they mostly fit well enough the story.



Yep, BIGGER implications are coming! 👀 pic.twitter.com/uv1Wo4pyLb — Chris Gallardo 🎧 (@chrisagwrites) July 23, 2024

So this is great news for Marvel lovers! Deadpool & Wolverine will be released on July 26.

