    Deadpool & Wolverine REVIEW: Is Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman's film BEST MCU movie ever? Read comments

    Deadpool & Wolverine X (Twitter) reviews are out, and movie reviewers in the United States have praised the movie. This is Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's first Marvel Cinematic Universe film.

    Deadpool & Wolverine REVIEW: Is Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman's film BEST MCU movie ever? Read social media reactions
    Richa Barua
    First Published Jul 23, 2024, 9:25 AM IST

    Deadpool & Wolverine's initial reviews have been out, and they have rated the Marvel flick as one of the 'greatest MCU films' of all time. Deadpool & Wolverine reunites Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in a previously unseen avatar. Shawn Levy's directorial debut also marks Ryan and Hugh's first Marvel Cinematic Universe feature since Marvel Studios bought 20th Century Fox. The highly anticipated film has officially opened, and the early reactions will surely please MCU fans.

    Several reviews praised the film and the performers. They are also thrilled with the cameos that the filmmakers managed to include in the film.  

    Cris Parker added, “#DeadpoolAndWolverine Lived up WAY beyond the HYPE!! It seamless jumps from a nostalgia cameo fueld ride to a genuine sweet & emotional tribute to the Fox era Marvel movies. It’s insane how much was hidden. Funniest MCU movie to date. Shawn Levy’s action also kicks ass!”

    Grace Randolph of Beyond The Trailer said on X,“#DeadpoolAndWolverine (is) PERFECT – no notes! One of the best comic book movies of all time. Best #MCU movie since Endgame! I hope nobody ruins any of the GREAT surprises! Particularly special for comic book fans – I nerded out hardcore.”

    Erik Davis of Fandango wrote, “LFG! Absolutely loved #DeadpoolAndWolverine – yes the cameos and surprises are epic, and the humor, action, blood-soaked fights and needle drops are tremendous, too… but it’s the respect and love for the characters that win you over. This is the ultimate Deadpool movie. It is the ultimate Wolverine movie. It’s a damn good time and the best of the three Deadpool movies, for sure. Have fun!”

    Maggie Lovitt of Collider wrote, “#DeadpoolAndWolverine is THE superhero nostalgia fest you’ve been waiting for. If you’ve been suffering from “superhero fatigue” this will be a fucking shock to your system that will have you laughing, screaming, and crying. 10/10 no notes.”

    X user @theatomreview shared, “#DeadpoolandWolverine REVIEW: Marvel GAMECHANGER! EPIC return. Their chemistry delivers the GREATEST bromance/buddy cop dynamic in film history. Stunning action & hugh loads of gooey fun. Not just another sequel, it’s the BEST MCU movie ever! A fitting end setting up what’s next.”

    Check out all the other reactions here:

    So this is great news for Marvel lovers! Deadpool & Wolverine will be released on July 26. 

